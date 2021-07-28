See Pic

Vanessa Williams, 58, Confidently Poses In White Swimsuit On The Beach – See Photo

Vanessa Williams
©2005 RAMEY PHOTO/MEGA
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Demi Moore, 58, and daughter Rumer Willis, 32, showcase enviable beach body on luxury beach Nammos in Mykonos, Greece. 14 Jul 2021 Pictured: Demi Moore and Rumer Willis. Photo credit: ALONE WOLF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770876_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Reality TV's Gizelle Bryant has revealed that she has lost 12 lbs by using the Nutrisystem program and is heading into the holiday weekend feeling fantastic. The 50-year-old mother-of-two and Real Housewives Of Potomac star is seen here in sizzling photos of her toned physique during a recent vacation to the Bahamas. "I am feeling so confident in a bikini thanks to Nutrisystem! A bikini, y'all!" says Bryant. "Nutrisystem fits into my life. Even when on vacation, I can still maintain portion control and make smart choices. If I can do it, anyone can." The bathing beauty began her weight loss journey at the beginning of the year, noting that the pandemic had caused her to put on some unwanted pounds. "I've been on Nutrisystem for a few months now and the difference is remarkable," adds Bryant. She says her friends and family have definitely taken notice and that just adds to her self-esteem. "I feel better than I have in a long time, I look great and even my daughters are noticing. I am so happy to be feeling healthy and sexy again after being in a quarantine rut. "I love the Nutrisystem program because I can still eat the food I want to eat, like pasta and burgers, but it's made healthier, it is portioned correctly and it's affordable. I'm so proud of my progress and it's been awesome to share this healthy lifestyle with my girls.”. 28 Jun 2021 Pictured: Real Housewives Of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant shows off her newly trimmed-down figure on a recent trip to the Bahamas after losing 12lbs on the Nutrisystem program. Photo credit: Nutrisystem/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765902_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brooke Shields made waves as she hit the beach in a bikini in the Hamptons with her two daughters. The actress and model was joined by daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15. All opted for different swimsuit silhouettes, but matched in the gingham print Aerie fabric. Shields wore Aerie’s Gingham Puff Sleeve Bikini Top while daughter Rowan matched in the classic Gingham Puff Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit and Grier wore the Gingham Longline Bandeau Bikini Top accompanied with the high-waisted Gingham Ruched High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom. The mother-daughter trio were spotted posing up a storm on Southampton Beach in New York state on Sunday 20 June. Aerie’s new Summer ‘21 swim collection includes a variety of bikinis, bandeaus, one-piece silhouettes and more, accented with safari details, versatile prints and new, shiny textures that are perfect for mixing-and-matching. Styles from the brand’s Real Good Swim collection features swimwear made from pre-consumer recycled nylon yarns (not plastic water bottles). The fabrication allows for the super soft hand-feel while benefiting the world and minimizing waste, one trend at a time. 21 Jun 2021 Pictured: Brooke Shields hits the beach with daughters Rowan and Grier in matching Aerie swimsuits in Southampton, New York on Sunday 20 June, 2021. Photo credit: Aerie/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA764169_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer

Vanessa Williams has still got it. The ageless actress suited up in a white bikini that highlighted her abs in a new photo that, quite frankly, speaks for itself.

To say that Vanessa Williams looks good for her age would be an understatement. The 58-year-old actress had her fans in awe over her incredible physique when she posted a bikini snapshot to her Instagram on Tuesday, July 27. Vanessa’s abs were on full display in the photo, which saw the star closely looking to the side at the beach while soaking up the sun in her white two-piece bikini. “Are we doing bikini shots in our early 50s? Ok,” Vanessa confidently captioned her snapshot.

Vanessa’s followers, both fans and fellow celebrities, were in a frenzy over the ageless pic. “Let ‘em know woman!” actress LaChanze commented, while writer and advocate Janet Mock said, “YES MAAAAAAAMMMMMM.” Vanessa also got a compliment from former Ugly Betty costar Michael Urie, who wrote, “OH OKAY THEN.” More fans also left a flurry of heart and fire emojis on Vanessa’s post to further emphasize her impeccable photo.

So what’s Vanessa’s secret? Clean eating is one, according to an interview the star did with ABC News in 2014. “If I wanted to drop a few pounds for any kind of event or red carpet, you cut out alcohol, you cut out sugar, you cut out carbs,” she told the news outlet. The former Desperate Housewives star also emphasized the importance of “staying active” to remain healthy and happy. “I try to do something everyday, whether it’s taking a class or jumping on the treadmill,” Vanessa explained. “Also, yoga, just trying to keep moving for sure,” she added.

Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams spotted in South Beach, Miami in 2005 (Photo: ©2005 RAMEY PHOTO/MEGA)

Related Gallery

Vanessa Williams -- PICS

Vanessa Williams 'Torch Song' Broadway play opening, Arrivals, New York, USA - 01 Nov 2018
- New York, NY - 07/24/2019 - Vanessa Williams -PICTURED: Vanessa Williams -PHOTO by: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com -MS91465 Editorial - Rights Managed Image - Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee Startraks Photo Startraks Photo New York, NY For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com Image may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.
Singer Vanessa Williams performs on stage during the 2017 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert honoring Tony Bennett at the DAR Constitution Hall on in Washington 2017 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert, Washington, USA - 14 Nov 2017

Vanessa’s physique is even more impressive considering she’s given birth four times. The star shares daughters Melanie Hervey, 34, and Jillian Hervey, 32, and son Devin Hervey, 28, with her first husband, Ramon Hervey. The couple married in 1987 but split in 1997, which led to her marrying NBA star Rick Fox in 1999. With Rick, Vanessa has one daughter, 21-year-old Sasha Gabrielle Fox. Vanessa and Rick divorced in 2004, and in 2015 she got married for a third time to businessman Jim Skrip. They’ve been together ever since, and given how amazing Vanessa looks, we can bet that things are going pretty well in life for the actress.