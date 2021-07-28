Nicki Minaj Channels ‘90s Fashion In A Bucket Hat & Bright Pink Fanny Pack  

Nicki Minaj gave her fans a look at her impeccable fashion sense while donning a ’90s style ensemble in two pics.

Nicki Minaj, 38, stunned in a series of throwback photos posted on her Instagram on July 27. The “Starship” singer showcased her all-pink outfit and incredible physique while coyly posing for the glam session.

The rapper posed along a white wall and opted to wear a curly long pink wig and matching lipstick and shoes for the pics. She completed the look with silver bracelets, anklets, and a diamond-encrusted watch. Complete with a matching bucket hat and a pink fanny pack, this look was the perfect throwback to ’90s fashion.

“I got da 👑 lil bitch u just da 🏃🏽‍♀️runner 🆙 #WholeLottaMoneyREMIX w|@bia OUT NOW 💕🎀✨🩰 #FoundThesePicsInTheArchives ♥️,” she captioned the photo. Of course, the post paid homage to the remix of the hit, “Whole Lotta Money,” which was the perfect opportunity for rapper BIA to show some love. “Invented Pink,” Bia commented on the post which, now has over 1.3 million likes.

Nicki posted these photos three weeks after she teased a “very very important” announcement on IG Live. The July 7 announcement led fans to theorize about the possibility of a new album, instead it was the release of this incredible remix.

The new mom — who welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Kenneth Petty in September 2020 — has been on a bit of an album hiatus, releasing her last one, Queen, in August 2018. Most recently, the hit maker’s iconic Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape joined streaming platforms. Although the mixtape made its debut in 2009, fans are still obsessed with the New York rapper’s unforgettable breakout. The 2021 edition of Beam Me Up Scotty gave fans a glimpse into five tracks that have been under the radar since the initial release. It also included “Seeing Green,” a new collaboration with Lil Wayne and Drake.