See Pics

Lady Gaga Rocks White Mini Tennis Skirt & Matching Crop Top While Working Up A Sweat On Court

lady gaga
Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019Wearing Alexander McQueen, Custom
Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Web: £350 set fee 50 pp. Print and other territories call for price Mandatory Credit: Photo by Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock (12231860s) Exclusive - Lady Gaga puts on an athletic display while taking tennis lessons on a weekend getaway with Michael Polansky Exclusive - Lady Gaga puts on an athletic display while taking tennis lessons on a weekend getaway with Michael Polansky, USA - 25 Jul 2021
Lady Gaga seen wearing a white outfit as leaving her hotel in NYC. 01 Jul 2021 Pictured: Lady Gaga. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA766881_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Lady Gaga goes shopping with a friend at Aviator Nation in Malibu on Tuesday. The singer stepped out in a pair of Iridescent pants and loose low cut top. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 26 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer

Lady Gaga served up some tennis style on the court over the weekend with boyfriend Michael Polansky, looking like a total pro during her lesson.

Lady Gaga’s tennis attire is a game, set, and match. The “Rain On Me” singer, 35, enjoyed a game of tennis with her tech entrepreneur boyfriend Michael Polansky in Northern California this weekend — and she certainly looked the part of a tennis pro. The singer wore a white sports bra and pleated high-waisted Nike skirt as she worked up a sweat.

lady gaga
Lady Gaga works up a sweat on the tennis court in a Nike ensemble over the weekend. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

Gaga finished the ensemble with some white tennis shoes and gold hoop earrings. The singer pulled her hair into a ponytail for the athletic outing. Serena Williams would so probably approve of this look. The couple were on the court for a tennis lesson with an instructor.

The Academy Award-winner went Instagram official with her new beau last February. The A Star is Born actress shared a snapshot of the two embracing on a yacht in Miami. “We had so much fun in Miami,” she captioned the post. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

Related Gallery

Stars In Crop Tops While Working Out -- PICS

Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Web: £350 set fee 50 pp. Print and other territories call for price Mandatory Credit: Photo by Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock (12231860s) Exclusive - Lady Gaga puts on an athletic display while taking tennis lessons on a weekend getaway with Michael Polansky Exclusive - Lady Gaga puts on an athletic display while taking tennis lessons on a weekend getaway with Michael Polansky, USA - 25 Jul 2021
Jennifer Lopez wears her heart on her sleeve - literally! The superstar was spotted wearing a gold bracelet bearing the initials 'J + A' as she showed up to her Miami gym session on Tuesday. The sleek accessory no doubt gives a loving nod to her and beau Alex Rodriguez's romance. JLo wore red and white to the workout and carried a flashy monogrammed purse. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5153659 030320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Vanessa Hudgens walking out of the gym after a workout session.Pictured: Vanessa HudgensBACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Michael — an executive director of The Parker Foundation, which he co-created with Sean Parker, a founding member of Facebook — is the first person Gaga has dated publicly since her split from fiancé Christian Carino in February 2019. A source previously told HollywoodLife that Gaga and Michael were certainly not just “a fling” — and that the two “aligned.”

Lady Gaga works up a sweat on the tennis court in a Nike ensemble over the weekend. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

“She’s serious about him, this is much more than a fling,” a source told HL. “She’s already introduced him to her family and they really like him — they approve. She met him through mutual friends and there was an instant attraction between them.” Adding that the attraction is “more than just physical,” the source said, “She’s very attracted to his mind. He’s brilliant.”

“He went to Harvard, which is impressive, but what’s even more impressive is that he’s devoted his whole career to philanthropy,” the source continued. “That is such a passion of hers, so they’re really aligned there. It’s a great match on many levels.” The singer is also dedicated to philanthropic work, launching her non-profit Born This Way Foundation in 2012 to support and empower young people.