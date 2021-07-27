Lady Gaga Rocks White Mini Tennis Skirt & Matching Crop Top While Working Up A Sweat On Court

Lady Gaga served up some tennis style on the court over the weekend with boyfriend Michael Polansky, looking like a total pro during her lesson.

Lady Gaga’s tennis attire is a game, set, and match. The “Rain On Me” singer, 35, enjoyed a game of tennis with her tech entrepreneur boyfriend Michael Polansky in Northern California this weekend — and she certainly looked the part of a tennis pro. The singer wore a white sports bra and pleated high-waisted Nike skirt as she worked up a sweat.

Gaga finished the ensemble with some white tennis shoes and gold hoop earrings. The singer pulled her hair into a ponytail for the athletic outing. Serena Williams would so probably approve of this look. The couple were on the court for a tennis lesson with an instructor.

The Academy Award-winner went Instagram official with her new beau last February. The A Star is Born actress shared a snapshot of the two embracing on a yacht in Miami. “We had so much fun in Miami,” she captioned the post. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

Michael — an executive director of The Parker Foundation, which he co-created with Sean Parker, a founding member of Facebook — is the first person Gaga has dated publicly since her split from fiancé Christian Carino in February 2019. A source previously told HollywoodLife that Gaga and Michael were certainly not just “a fling” — and that the two “aligned.”

“She’s serious about him, this is much more than a fling,” a source told HL. “She’s already introduced him to her family and they really like him — they approve. She met him through mutual friends and there was an instant attraction between them.” Adding that the attraction is “more than just physical,” the source said, “She’s very attracted to his mind. He’s brilliant.”

“He went to Harvard, which is impressive, but what’s even more impressive is that he’s devoted his whole career to philanthropy,” the source continued. “That is such a passion of hers, so they’re really aligned there. It’s a great match on many levels.” The singer is also dedicated to philanthropic work, launching her non-profit Born This Way Foundation in 2012 to support and empower young people.