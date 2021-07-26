Jason Rubin: 5 Things To Know About The Man Britney Spears Wants To Be Her New Conservator

Learn all about Jason Rubin, the man that Britney Spears and her lawyer have requested to replace Jamie Spears as the pop star’s conservator.

Britney Spears, 39, has made a major move in her mission to have her father Jamie Spears, 69, stripped from his role as her conservator. On July 26, the pop star’s newly hired lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed court documents requesting that Jason Rubin be hired as the conservator of Britney’s estate. The docs, which were obtained by HollywoodLife, state that Britney would like to have Jason, a longtime qualified CPA, handle her finances, business dealings, professional opportunities (including performing, touring and TV shows), health care, real estate and more. All of those things fall under Britney’s estate, which is worth $57.4 million, per the docs, and has been controlled by Jamie since 2008.

So who is Jason Rubin? HollywoodLife has rounded up five key things to know about the man who will seemingly play a major role in the ongoing legal battle over Britney’s controversial conservatorship. Learn all about him below.

Jason is a licensed CPA…

Jason is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and is specifically certified in Financial Forensics, Accredited Business Valuator and California Licensed Professional Fiduciary, according to his website. Jason’s LinkedIn page shows that he’s the president of Certified Strategies, Inc (CSI), which offers forensic and investigative accounting services. It is based in the Los Angeles area, and he has held the position since 2010.

…and he’s earned even more licenses and certifications over the years.

Jason has acquired his fair share of licenses and certifications throughout his career. His LinkedIn page shows that after earning his CPA in 1996, he was issued the Accredited Business Valuator (ABV) credential in 1998, and then became certified in financial forensics in 2007. In 2010, he was issued the California Licensed Professional Fiduciary, and then two years later was designated certified as a Global Management Accountant. Talk about an impressive resume.

Jason has worked as a forensic accountant for almost 30 years

Jason has been practicing as a forensic accountant full time since 1993, his website states. Throughout his career, he has “participated in hundreds of forensic investigations, litigation support engagements including testifying as an expert witness,” per his bio. He’s specifically had experience in securities litigation, criminal, intellectual property, bankruptcy and restructuring, fiduciary and trust litigation, employment law, insured reimbursement of claimed losses and civil litigation, according to his website.

When it comes to his clients, Jason handles matters across an array of industries such as manufacturing (examples being chemical plants, food, oil and more), service (like law firms and financial institutions), distributors, automobile, construction, insurance, utilities, retailers and real estate, his website states.

Jason has worked with some big companies before

Jason has had some high profile cases and clients in the past. In working with public account firms, he’s been the manager of the dispute, analysis and investigations practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) and was the director of the Litigation Support and Business Valuation practice at CBIZ, also known as Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. He also co-led the Forensic Financial and Accounting litigation support arm at Munger Tolles & Olson LLP for six years.

Jason could become Britney Spears’ next conservator

If Britney Spears gets her wish, then Jason will become the new conservator of her estate. Her dad Jamie currently holds that position, while Jodi Montgomery is her personal conservator. But as the world knows, the “Toxic” songstress has been working hard to have Jamie removed. She’s had two court testimonies on the matter, the first on June 23 and the second on July 14. “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” she said during her latest testimony, according to NBC. At that hearing, Los Angeles judge Brenda J. Penny granted Britney the ability to hire Mathew Rosengart as her lawyer.

Now, Britney and her lawyer are focused on removing Jamie as conservator of her estate and hiring Jason. Per the docs, a court hearing regarding Jason’s possible hiring is set for December 13. Britney intends to attend that hearing as well, per TMZ.