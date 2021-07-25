Exclusive

Kim Kardashian & Kanye: Why They’ll Support Each Other In Public ‘Again & Again’ Despite Their Split

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in Feb. but the former lovebirds are still ‘civil and talk quite often’ while trying to find a ‘balance’ in their post-split lives.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 44, are no longer romantically together but still plan on being by each other’s side during some public events and it’s all because of their kids. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed up to the rapper’s public release party for his new album, Donda, in Atlanta, GA last week, and it won’t be the first time they’ll be sharing memorable moments together, according to sources.

“Sharing moments as a family is still very much important to Kim and Kanye,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “When it comes to their work, they want to be front and center with their support and they want to do it as a family because that is what it’s all about. Their romance is over, but their co-parenting is forever. That is end all be all for both of them.

Kim and Kanye share four kids together, including North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, who she made sure to bring with her to the album release party. “We are going to see them together again and again and it’s all for the benefit of all their kids,” the source explained. “Kim doesn’t want to mess that up whatsoever.”

Kim and Kanye are civil and talk quite often,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “They’re finding their balance to co-parent and are on good terms. They’re hanging out for the kids, as they both want the best for them. They recently went on a vacation together and had a lot of fun with one another which hasn’t happened in a minute. They genuinely enjoyed each other’s company.”

Before Kanye’s Donda launch in Atlanta, the former lovebirds, who requested joint custody of their kids, were spotted taking them to a museum while spending time as a family in San Francisco, CA earlier this month. They reportedly were all getting along great and looked like they were enjoying the fun outing. “It was their first public outing together as a family, reconfirming that they are in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first,” a source told Page Six.