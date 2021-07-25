Kim Kardashian & Kanye: Why They’ll Support Each Other In Public ‘Again & Again’ Despite Their Split

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in Feb. but the former lovebirds are still ‘civil and talk quite often’ while trying to find a ‘balance’ in their post-split lives.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 44, are no longer romantically together but still plan on being by each other’s side during some public events and it’s all because of their kids. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed up to the rapper’s public release party for his new album, Donda, in Atlanta, GA last week, and it won’t be the first time they’ll be sharing memorable moments together, according to sources.

“Sharing moments as a family is still very much important to Kim and Kanye,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “When it comes to their work, they want to be front and center with their support and they want to do it as a family because that is what it’s all about. Their romance is over, but their co-parenting is forever. That is end all be all for both of them.

North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are the four kids Kim and Kanye share together, who she made sure to bring with her to the album release party. "We are going to see them together again and again and it's all for the benefit of all their kids," the source explained. "Kim doesn't want to mess that up whatsoever."