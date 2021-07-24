Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Snap Of ‘Forever’ Cousins True, 3, Chicago, 3, & Dream, 4 — Photo

Khloe Kardashian has posted a new selfie of her daughter True with her cousins Dream and Chicago. See the cute pic!

Khloe Kardashian, 37, has shared a sweet new photo of True Thompson, 3, Chicago West, 3, and Dream Kardashian, 4, smiling together. The Good American mogul celebrated the adorable trio, declaring their cousin connection was “Forever”. Chicago’s mom Kim Kardashian commented, “OMG a these cuties!!!” while family friend Simon Huck wrote, “OMG I can’t handle this in one pic.”

It comes a couple of days after Khloe sent love to Kanye West amid his split from her sister Kim. Khloe “liked” three of Ye’s new Instagram snaps, after he returned to the social media platform this week to promote his new music. She liked a post announcing the release of his new project, Donda, which dropped on Friday, July 23. The Instagram teaser clip showcased one of his new songs and featured athlete Sha’Carri Richardson in the ad.

The Good American mogul also “liked” a snap of Kanye sitting alone in an empty stadium, along with a shot of him wearing gold chains adorned with the names of his four kids: Saint, 5, North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Despite his high-profile split from the SKIMS mogul, Khloe has always publicly shown her support for Ye.

She also showed up at the album release show for Donda at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday July 22. Khloe rocked an skintight black ensemble along wih a large pair of protective sunglasses, likely to keep her eyes safe from the blinding lights Kanye used in the show.

Donda marks Kanye’s first album since Kim filed for divorce in February. In one track, Kanye dug deep and sadly sang that he felt like he was “losing my family.” Prior to the Donda listening party and livestream, Kanye reportedly played Kim an “emotional and personal” song from the record, although it’s not clear which song he played for her.