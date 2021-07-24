Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Orange Bikini On European Getaway 4 Months After Giving Birth

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram to share an eye-catching photo of herself standing in the water while wearing a fashionable bikini and showing off her incredible figure.

Emily Ratajkowski, 30, proved she’s having a summer to remember with her latest Instagram pic! The model posed while standing in clear blue water in front of a large rock and wearing an orange patterned bikini, in the new snapshot, which was from her European vacation and posted on July 24. She also had her hands in her long dark hair as she showed off her fit figure.

The beauty just tagged her swimwear line in the caption of the epic photo, referring to the swimsuit she was wearing and her fans were quick to respond with a lot of compliments. “Love this!” one fan exclaimed while another called her “beautiful.” A third was shocked at how gorgeous the view in the photo was and many more shared heart-eyed emojis.

Emily’s latest pic comes just four months after she welcomed her first child, son Sylvester Apollo Bear with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The new mom has been seen out and about with the precious bundle of joy and continues to post bikini pics of herself on a regular basis, proving she still looks better than ever. One of her first post-baby pics showed her in a crop top and white joggers and her amazing abs were on full display.

When Emily’s not flaunting her figure, she’s sharing how she stays so fit. Although she looks like she works out on a regular basis, she once admitted she’s more into taking part in hiking and yoga to help keep herself in shape. “I am not a big gym person,” she explained in a previous interview. “I really like being outside and doing yoga, so I do a lot of hiking in L.A. and I have a yoga studio really close to my house that I go to, like, once a week.”

In a 2015 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Emily also opened up about her diet and said that although she’ll eat something light, like a salad or sandwich, for lunch, she lets herself indulge once in a while and even has a pastry with her coffee for breakfast most of the time.