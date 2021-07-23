‘Love After Lockup’ Preview: Doug Cries Over His Past Bad Decisions That Landed Him In Jail

Doug gets emotional talking about his troubled past and opens up to his father about his new newfound freeform in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Love After Lockup.’

Doug has a heart-to-heart with his dad in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 26 episode of Love After Lockup. Doug’s dad loves Rachel, Doug’s new wife, and thinks she’s the perfect person to be by Doug’s side during this next chapter. Doug tears up talking about getting his life back and his future with Rachel after jail.

“I want to be around,” Doug tells his dad as he cries. “I left twice. I mean, that was on me, though. I did that. I had ways out. I didn’t take them. I didn’t want to take them. It is what it is now.”

Doug’s dad asks if Doug is going to make things right with his mom. Doug knows that he needs to do that. He’s got a lot of things to make up for after his time in jail.

“I wouldn’t say that I took my freedom for granted. I just didn’t value my freedom,” Doug admits in his confessional. “My freedom had very low value on it. I didn’t have nothing. I didn’t come from nothing, so not having it didn’t mean [anything]. The difference between the last time and this time [is] I’m headstrong now. I ain’t getting in no trouble.”

Doug and Rachel met on Write a Prisoner. The couple got married while he was in prison and have never been intimate before. Doug has been in and out of prison since he was 18 and has an 11-year-old son named Dougie. He has never been faithful in any of his relationships but believes his relationship with Rachel will be different. However, right out of the gate, Rachel’s mom hasn’t been exactly accepting of their relationship.

The synopsis for the July 23 episode reads: “Doug risks parole when a family feud breaks out. Nicolle’s shocking confession stuns Daonte. Stan begs for forgiveness but Lisa has demands. Britney is stunned when she’s not the only woman at Ray’s release. Anissa gets a devastating call.” Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.