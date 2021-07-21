5 Things

Eddy Alvarez: 5 Things About Baseball Star & Team USA Flag Bearers At Olympic Opening Ceremony

Eddy Alvarez
Shutterstock
This is a 2021 photo of Eddy Alvarez of the Miami Marlins baseball team. This image reflects the Miami Marlins active roster as of when this image was taken Miami Marlins 2021 Baseball, Jupiter, United States - 24 Feb 2021
Miami Marlins shortstop Eddy Alvarez waits for a play during the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, in Jupiter, Fla Cardinals Marlins Spring Baseball, Jupiter, United States - 22 Mar 2021
Miami Marlins' Eddy Alvarez points as he runs between fields during spring training baseball practice, in Jupiter, Fla Marlins Spring Baseball, Jupiter, United States - 26 Feb 2021
Toronto Blue Jays' Travis Shaw gets is tagged out by Miami Marlins second baseman Eddy Alvarez during the first inning of a baseball game, in Buffalo, N.Y Marlins Blue Jays Baseball, Buffalo, United States - 12 Aug 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

Eddy Alvarez was named as a flag bearer for the United States on Wednesday July 21. He will share the honor with women’s basketball player Sue Bird.

Few athletes ever go to the Olympics and even fewer get to honor their home country as flag bearers in the opening ceremony. For the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Team USA selected baseball player Eddy Alvarez, 31, and basketball player, Sue Bird40, to carry the honor for their team on Friday July 23. Being a flag bearer is an incredible privilege for both athletes.

The Miami native tweeted about his excitement to get to play for the United States and be a flag bearer during Friday’s ceremony. “Thank you to everyone that honored me with this privilege! I will wave our colors proudly,” he tweeted along with the announcement. Here are five things you should know about Eddy!

Eddy is part of the Miami Marlins organization. (Shutterstock)

1. Eddy Is An Olympic Silver Medalist

Baseball isn’t the only sport that Eddy excels at. Growing up, one of his earliest loves was speed-skating. Eddie competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi as a speed-skater for the U.S. team, where he won a silver medal. Eddy had tried out for the speed-skating team in 2010, but didn’t make the team at the Olympic Trials. After winning the silver, Eddy called speed-skating a “a young man’s game,” and said baseball was his “main priority” in a 2014 interview with TeamUSA.org.

Related Gallery

Swimmer Katie Ledecky: Pics Of The 5-Time Olympic Gold Medalist

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR LAPRESSE - Katie Ledecky (USA) competes at the International swimming league competition at Indiana University natatorium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Indianapolis, IN, USA. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP Images)
United States' Katie Ledecky, reacts after he second place finish in the women's 400m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Sunday, July 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
United States' Katie Ledecky reacts after her women's 1500m heat at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Monday, July 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Eddy is one of only 11 Americans to ever compete in both Summer and Winter Olympic games. If he wins a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, he’ll become the six athlete in history (from any country) to ever win medals in multiple sports, via MLB.

2. Eddy Plays For The Miami Marlins’ AAA Team

Eddy started his professional baseball career in 2014, playing for the Chicago White Sox’s minor-league teams. He played for a variety of the Chicago team’s minor league clubs and moved throughout the ranks of different levels. He finished his time with the White Sox organization with their Triple-A team, the Charlotte Knights. He was traded to the Miami Marlins organization in 2019. He currently plays for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, one of the Marlins’ Triple-A affiliates. It seems like baseball runs in his family. Eddy’s older brother Nick also played minor-league ball for seven-years, according to TeamUSA.org.

3. Eddy Made His MLB Debut In 2020

Eddie finally got to suit-up for the major leagues in 2020. He played 12 games with the Miami Marlins, starting on August 5, 2020. During his brief time on the team, he took 37 at bats, had seven hits, and scored 6 runs, via MLB. Even though he was sent back to Triple-A, being a minor-leaguer is why he’s in the Olympics in the first place. MLB players, who are part of a team’s 40-player roster, aren’t allowed to compete in the Olympic games for baseball.

Eddy playing shortstop for the Marlins. (Shutterstock)

4. Playing In The Olympics Is A Bigger Deal To Eddy Than The MLB

Eddy said that he’s not concerned about missing out on the chance to suit-up for an MLB team again while playing for Team USA, in an interview with the MLB. He called playing for the Olympic team a “no-brainer” and said that it has “more meaning at the moment for me.”

The infielder also said that making the Team USA baseball team had been a running joke in his family”It’s something me and my parents always joked about,” he said. “‘What if I make it to the Olympics in baseball too?’ The fact that could become a reality is pretty nuts. Just super excited. It’s an absolute dream come true of mine to be a dual-sport Olympian.”

5. Eddy Is Married And Has One Son

Eddy is married to Miami Realtor Gaby Alvarez. The couple announced that they were expecting a baby in February 2020 on Instagram. The pair adorably held a tiny Miami Marlins jersey. Their son, Jett, made his debut, shortly after Eddy first stepped up to the plate for the Marlins. Eddy announced that he’d been born in an August 21, 2020 Instagram post. Hopefully, Jett will get to see his dad win a gold medal this year!