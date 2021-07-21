See Pic

Sting, 69, Reveals His Toned Abs In Tiny Speedo On Vacation With Wife Trudie Styler — Photo

*EXCLUSIVE* Nerano, ITALY - Sting And Wife Trudie Styler enjoy a boat day and stop for a bite to eat while holidaying on the Amalfi Coast. They bumped into actress Jessica Chastain and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and stopped to say hello before returning to their yacht after lunch!
This is 69: Sting rocked a speedo and showed off his toned physique aboard a yacht while on vacation with wife Trudie Styler this week.

Allow Sting to make the case for speedos at any age. The English musician, 69, real name Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, wore a tiny speedo aboard a yacht in Capri in Italy’s scenic Bay of Naples this week while on vacation with longtime wife Trudie Styler. The “Fields of Gold” singer enjoyed a dip in the water and showed off his physique.

Sting wears a speedo aboard a yacht while on vacation in Italy this week. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

The famed musician and his actress wife, 67, own a summer home an hour south of Florence, a 400-year-old Tuscan villa that they both fixed up, so they may very well be enjoying the warmer season in that estate this summer. Their family, presumably children Eliot, 30, Giacomo, 25, Jake, 36, and Mickey, 37, likely join them there. (Sting also shares Fuschia, 39, and Joe, 44, with ex-wife Frances Tomelty.)

The couple gave CBS Sunday Morning a tour of their summer villa in May 2019, explaining that it was initially very run down. “It was very dilapidated,” Sting said. “And we bought it for a song, maybe two songs, I’m not sure!” The two gushed about the acreage, which accommodates olive groves and a vineyard for wine. “I’m a farmer’s daughter,” Trudie said. “I love the idea of having a lot of land around that could be cultivated in some way.”

Sting said he was “hugely proud” of what they’ve built there: “And the locals coming said, ‘You brought this place back to life. Grazie,'” he said. The “Desert Rose” singer and his wife have been married for over 25 years. In an interview with People last February, Sting opened up about how the duo make love last. “I’ve been married to Trudie for 27 years now. People say to me, ‘How has it lasted this long?’ I say, ‘Well, it’s kind of a miracle, but we don’t take it for granted,'” the former member of rock band The Police said.

“We’re friends, too. We love each other, but we actually like each other — and that’s an important distinction there,” he continued. “Love is passion and all of that stuff, but actually liking somebody and enjoying someone’s company is something slightly different, and it lasts longer. So you can have both, and I think that’s important. Be married to your best friend.”