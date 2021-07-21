‘Spin’ Exclusive Trailer: Meet Rhea’s Crew & Her Crush In New Disney Channel Original Movie

The Disney Channel Original Movie dynasty continues with ‘Spin!’ HL has an EXCLUSIVE new trailer of the upcoming DCOM that gives a glimpse at Rhea’s friends!

Spin premieres August 13 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel and joins the long list of DCOMs that we know and love. The movie follows Rhea (Avantika), a relatable Indian American teen who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. In our EXCLUSIVE trailer, you get to meet Rhea’s best friends.

Molly, Watson, and Ginger are part of her coding crew. Ginger is also an “amazing influencer.” There’s also Max, a “dreamy British boy” with a “smashing accent.” This eclectic group of friends is what keeps Rhea’s life very interesting.

“Molly and Watson are the definition of twin flames,” Avantika tells HollywoodLife. “The two partners-in-crime are every best friend duo’s dream! Ginger is a feisty influencer who, despite her enormous following, always puts her friends first. Together – Molly, Watson, Ginger, and Rhea – are the perfect friend group!”

Anna Cathcart, who plays Molly, reveals Molly is a “supportive, loyal, and encouraging friend. She loves to create fun inventions in her school’s coding club and always has her besties’ backs!”

Jahbril Cook, who play Watson, notes that his character is “the sharp and savvy designer of the friend group, with a keen eye for style and aesthetics. He rocks a cute pastel nail palette, so you know he’s got good taste! If you need to make anything look fly, Watson’s your guy – with a little help from his besties, of course: He and Molly are inseparable partners in coding and in life, and the Pizza Drone is basically their magnum opus. Rhea’s overall genius makes up for any gaps in Watson’s skills. And Ginger is to fashion as Watson is to logos and GUIs (and the occasional coding club jacket).”

As for Ginger, Kerri Medders says that Ginger is “a social media content creator who uses her platform to push and support her friends. All Ginger wants is the best for her friends and in the process, you get to see her passion and excitement. I think viewers are going to love my character because she has a spirit about her that translates to how big her heart is with the ones she’s closest to.”

DJ Max is “extremely passionate and fun,” according to Michael Bishop. “Fans are going to love Max because he’s the perfect blend of dorky and cool… but maybe I’m a little biased.”

In Spin, everything changes for Rhea when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and her long-lost fervor for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music, but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.