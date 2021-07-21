Lady Gaga Rocks Star-Shaped Bikini With Gold Chains As She Emerges From The Pool — Watch

A star is born: Lady Gaga rocked a star-shaped bikini with gold chains and emerged from the pool in a sexy new clip.

Lady Gaga has taken a page from Phoebe Cates’ Fast Times at Ridgemont High handbook. The pop star, 35, real name Stefani Germanotta, shared a video of herself emerging from a pool on Instagram on Wednesday, July 21. The “Shallow” singer rocked a sexy orange star-shaped bikini with gold chains attached to the thong portion of the fit, finishing the look with stylish cat eye sunglasses.

Gaga captioned the post, “Little starZ” complete with star emojis.

The star recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of her album Born This Way in May, releasing reimagined songs from the album by Ben Platt, Kylie Minogue, Orville Peck, and more to commemorate in June. She celebrated the release on Instagram: “Thank you to each of the incredible artists who reimagined #BornThisWay songs!” Gaga wrote. “And thank you Little Monsters for continuing to build our community of love, acceptance, and kindness for the last 10 years. I’m so grateful for each of you. Rejoice and love yourself today ‘cause baby, you were Born This Way.”

In May, Gaga also appeared on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s Apple TV series The Me You Can’t See, an unscripted series centered on mental health. Gaga got candid about how an experience with sexual assault (and a pregnancy as a result) led to a “psychotic break” when she was a teenager. She said of the unnamed producer: “I will not say his name. I understand this Me Too movement and I understand people feel real comfortable with this, and I do not. I do not ever want to face that person again.”

Gaga said the trauma manifested physically. “First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb,” she said. “And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner.” She said of the “total psychotic break” she endured, “For a couple years, I was not the same girl… I’ve had so many MRIs and scans where they don’t find nothing. But your body remembers.”