Prince Harry Relives Mom Princess Diana’s Funeral In Trailer For Doc With Oprah

Prince Harry, Oprah, and more celebs star in a powerful trailer for ‘The Me You Can’t See,’ a documentary about mental health and grief, a topic that has affected him deeply. Watch here.

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey reunited for another intimate discussion about his life in the royal family in the first trailer for their joint documentary, The Me You Can’t See. “All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain,” Oprah says in the trailer as she sits opposite Harry. “Being able to say, ‘This is what happened what happened to me,’ is crucial.”

Harry, who has spoken out about his own struggles with depression, tells Oprah, “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.” Harry revealed in 2017 that he went to therapy after his mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997. The documentary trailer shows a heartbreaking clip of a stoic, 12-year-old Harry standing beside father Prince Charles as his mother’s casket passes by during her funeral procession.

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, also makes a brief cameo in the trailer, smiling over Harry’s shoulder while he works on his laptop. The duchess is rocking a “Raising the Future” t-shirt. During their bombshell interview with Oprah in March, Meghan revealed that she experienced suicidal thoughts while part of the royal family. “I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered” Meghan said.

“But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was very clear and real and frightening,” she continued. “That was a real and constant thought.” Meghan claimed that she told higher-ups that she needed help, but the Royal Institution told her that it would be “bad for the family.”

The trailer also features candid interviews with celebrities like Glenn Close and Lady Gaga — and a lot of tears. “I don’t tell this story for my own self-service. I’ve been through it and people need help,” Gaga, referred to as Stefani, says. The trailer comes shortly after Harry stirred up a minor controversy during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Harry was discussing the First Amendment and how it fueled the American press’ “feeding frenzy” when he and Meghan moved to California last year. In a word, the British prince feels that it’s absolutely “bonkers… I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time. But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”

The Me You Can’t See premieres May 21 on Apple TV+