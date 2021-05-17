Watch

Prince Harry Relives Mom Princess Diana’s Funeral In Trailer For Doc With Oprah

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1987 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry waves to photographers whilst holding a 'Thomas The Tank Engine' bag on his first day at a kindergarten in Notting Hill, West London. Britain's Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Thomas The Tank Engine, introducing a new program called 'Thomas And Friends: The Royal Engine' that includes the Queen Elizabeth II and his father Prince Charles as animated characters which will be screened in the US on Netflix on 1 May, 2020 and in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake at 9:05am on 2 May, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)
The Princess of Wales holds son Prince Harry while royal families posed for photographers at the Royal Palace, Majorca, Spain on Sunday, August 9, 1987. Prince Charles and Princess Diana with their two children William and Henry are spending a week’s vacation on the island as guests of King Juan Carlos and his family. (AP Photo/John Redman)
Prince Harry engagement. File photo dated 07/05/95 of Diana, Princess of Wales with her son Prince Harry, who has announced his engagement to Meghan Markle. Issue date: Monday November 27, 2017. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Martin Keene/PA Wire URN:33904879 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Prince Harry, Oprah, and more celebs star in a powerful trailer for ‘The Me You Can’t See,’ a documentary about mental health and grief, a topic that has affected him deeply. Watch here.

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey reunited for another intimate discussion about his life in the royal family in the first trailer for their joint documentary, The Me You Can’t See. “All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain,” Oprah says in the trailer as she sits opposite Harry. “Being able to say, ‘This is what happened what happened to me,’ is crucial.”

Harry, who has spoken out about his own struggles with depression, tells Oprah, “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.” Harry revealed in 2017 that he went to therapy after his mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997. The documentary trailer shows a heartbreaking clip of a stoic, 12-year-old Harry standing beside father Prince Charles as his mother’s casket passes by during her funeral procession.

A young Prince Harry holds hands with mom Princess Diana in the 1990s (Shutterstock)

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, also makes a brief cameo in the trailer, smiling over Harry’s shoulder while he works on his laptop. The duchess is rocking a “Raising the Future” t-shirt. During their bombshell interview with Oprah in March, Meghan revealed that she experienced suicidal thoughts while part of the royal family. “I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered” Meghan said.

“But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was very clear and real and frightening,” she continued. “That was a real and constant thought.” Meghan claimed that she told higher-ups that she needed help, but the Royal Institution told her that it would be “bad for the family.”

Prince Harry and Oprah star in the trailer for The Me You Can’t See (Shutterstock)

The trailer also features candid interviews with celebrities like Glenn Close and Lady Gaga — and a lot of tears. “I don’t tell this story for my own self-service. I’ve been through it and people need help,” Gaga, referred to as Stefani, says. The trailer comes shortly after Harry stirred up a minor controversy during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Harry was discussing the First Amendment and how it fueled the American press’ “feeding frenzy” when he and Meghan moved to California last year. In a word, the British prince feels that it’s absolutely “bonkers… I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time. But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”

The Me You Can’t See premieres May 21 on Apple TV+