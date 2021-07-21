Irina Shayk Smiles On Dinner Date With Jason Sudeikis Amid Kanye West Romance — Photos

Irina Shayk and Jason Sudeikis were spotted smiling and conversing while hanging outside a restaurant in Manhattan during a dinner date with some of his ‘Ted Lasso’ co-stars.

Irina Shayk, 35, and Jason Sudeikis, 45, enjoyed a night out together with cast members of Ted Lasso on July 20. The actor and model were photographed mingling outside the Hunt & Fish Club in Manhattan, NY while chatting with Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, who reportedly later left while walking arm-in-arm. Irina looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved black button-down dress with a plunging neckline and black boots while Jason showed off a multi-colored sweatshirt, dark blue pants and white sneakers. Check out the pics of Irina and Jason HERE!

The Russian beauty had her long locks down and also carried a purse while Jason, who’s reportedly single again after casually dating Keeley Hazell, added to his look by wearing a tan newsboy-style cap. The atmosphere looked relaxed and the duo seemed to be comfortable around each other, although it’s unclear if there was a specific reason why they were attending the dinner together.

The outing comes after Irina, who split from Bradley Cooper last June, made headlines in June for being spotted on vacation in France with recently single Kanye West, 44, causing dating speculation. The possible lovebirds were reportedly “smiling and strolling” while spending time together around their hotel in the beautiful country and shortly after, a source claimed they were definitely dating.

“Irina was thrilled when Kanye reached out to her asking her to hang out,” a source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s excited and she’s been ready to move on and find someone.”

Another source told PEOPLE that recent rumors that they may be headed for a split were false and said they were “very much still dating.” They also claimed the rumors were making Irina upset. “Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye,” the source told the outlet on July 16 before mentioning a recent solo Paris trip Kanye went on. [Rumors that] “they’re cooling off and she turned down his invitation to Paris [are] just not true,” the source added.