See Pics

Irina Shayk Smiles On Dinner Date With Jason Sudeikis Amid Kanye West Romance — Photos

Irina Shayk, Jason Sudeikis
Shutterstock
Irina Shayk backstage Max Mara show, Backstage, Spring Summer 2019, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 20 Sep 2018
Irina Shayk wear a black bodysuit in New York City. Irina Shayk returns to her home from romantic trip to France for new boyfriend Kanye West's 44th birthday Pictured: Irina Shayk Ref: SPL5231712 100621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Bradley Cooper and his Ex Irina Shayk are seen taking a walk with their daughter Lea in New York City Pictured: Irina Shayk,Bradley Cooper,Lea Shayk-Cooper Ref: SPL5230315 020621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Irina Shayk and Jason Sudeikis were spotted smiling and conversing while hanging outside a restaurant in Manhattan during a dinner date with some of his ‘Ted Lasso’ co-stars.

Irina Shayk, 35, and Jason Sudeikis, 45, enjoyed a night out together with cast members of Ted Lasso on July 20. The actor and model were photographed mingling outside the Hunt & Fish Club in Manhattan, NY while chatting with Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, who reportedly later left while walking arm-in-arm. Irina looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved black button-down dress with a plunging neckline and black boots while Jason showed off a multi-colored sweatshirt, dark blue pants and white sneakers. Check out the pics of Irina and Jason HERE!

The Russian beauty had her long locks down and also carried a purse while Jason, who’s reportedly single again after casually dating Keeley Hazell, added to his look by wearing a tan newsboy-style cap. The atmosphere looked relaxed and the duo seemed to be comfortable around each other, although it’s unclear if there was a specific reason why they were attending the dinner together.

Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk looking pretty during a previous event. (Shutterstock)

The outing comes after Irina, who split from Bradley Cooper last June, made headlines in June for being spotted on vacation in France with recently single Kanye West, 44, causing dating speculation. The possible lovebirds were reportedly “smiling and strolling” while spending time together around their hotel in the beautiful country and shortly after, a source claimed they were definitely dating.

Related Gallery

Jason Sudeikis -- Photos

Olivia Wilde, Daisy Josephine Sudeikis, Otis Sudeikis and Jason Sudeikis Celebrities attend Harlem Globetrotters game, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Feb 2020
Jason Sudeikis 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Jason Sudeikis attends the LA Premiere of "Driven," at the ArcLight Hollywood, in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Driven", Los Angeles, USA - 29 Jul 2019

Irina was thrilled when Kanye reached out to her asking her to hang out,” a source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s excited and she’s been ready to move on and find someone.”

Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis during a recent event for ‘Ted Lasso.’ (Shutterstock)

Another source told PEOPLE that recent rumors that they may be headed for a split were false and said they were “very much still dating.” They also claimed the rumors were making Irina upset. “Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye,” the source told the outlet on July 16 before mentioning a recent solo Paris trip Kanye went on. [Rumors that] “they’re cooling off and she turned down his invitation to Paris [are] just not true,” the source added.