Keyshia Cole’s Mom Frankie, 61, Dies After Overdose At Her Home, Family Says

Singer Keyshia Cole’s mother, Frankie Lons, reportedly died of a drug overdose while celebrating her 61st birthday at her California home on July 18.

Singer Keyshia Cole, 39, and her loved ones are in mourning following the tragic death of her mother, Frankie Lons. Keyshia’s brother Sam confirmed to TMZ that Frankie died of a drug overdose at her Oakland, California home on Sunday, July 18, which was her 61st birthday. Frankie was celebrating her birthday at the residence when she took the drugs after decades of struggling with addiction, Sam told TMZ.

Keyshia’s sister, Elite Noel, also confirmed their mother’s passing on her Instagram Stories on Monday. “Worse pain ever….. to see my mama in a body bag on her birthday! My heart so f***in broke,” Elite wrote. Keyshia has not yet commented on her mother’s tragic death.

Keyshia was given up for adoption at age 2 by Frankie and her father, boxing trainer Virgil Hunter. She was adopted by family friends Leon and Yvonne Cole and did not reunite with her birth parents until May 2016 after she had become a successful Grammy-nominated singer, TMZ reported. Her complicated relationship with her birth parents was explored in several reality TV shows on BET, including 2019’s Keyshia Cole: My New Life.

The “Never” singer had been open about her mother’s struggles. On Aug. 15, 2018 Keyshia shared a sweet video of herself and Frankie with several loved ones and opened up in the caption about her mother’s difficult journey to sobriety. “This was 2 1/2 years ago. Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken,” Keyshia wrote. “I’m hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing. See them go back to the streets Because that’s what they’re used to, or would rather be. I really miss you! And will always love u #FrankTheBank.”