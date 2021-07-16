Eva Longoria Nearly Falls In Her Pool While Trying To Pose For Instagram Photo

Eva Longoria almost got soaked while posing poolside for a bunch of gorgeous photos. Luckily, she avoided taking the plunge!

Taking amazing photos isn’t as easy as it seems! Eva Longoria, 46, posted three photos on Instagram on Thursday July 15, showing that she nearly fell into her swimming pool, while taking a beautiful summertime picture. Eva was gorgeous in a pink cover-up, sun hat, and shades, when she nearly took an unintentional dive into her pool.

Eva captioned her post “Instagram vs. Reality” to joke about her near misfortune. Even though the first picture is a gorgeous and fun shot of the Desperate Housewives star splashing up some water and soaking in the summer sun, she also posted candids of the aftermath. In the second picture, she definitely let out a scream since she nearly lost her balance and looked like she was struggling to get her footing right to avoid slipping in the pool. It looked like she got away from the edge of the pool and had a laugh about almost getting soaked in the last photo. Besides her accidental near-splash, Eva also posted a photo of her pink outfit to her Instagram Story where she posed with an inflatable pink flamingo. “Who wore it best,” she polled her followers. She was also safely distanced from the edge of the pool.

The photos were a very funny peak into Eva’s beautiful Instagram photos. The actress regularly shares photos, where she looks stunning, but it was nice to see her pull the curtain back and show that taking a great picture isn’t always all it seems. Back in April, she asked if swimsuit season was starting soon by showing off a throwback photo of herself in a pink one-piece. Eva’s definitely been soaking up plenty of sun this year, and she’s showed off a ton of sexy bathing suits. Whether it’s a white one-piece or a navy blue bikini while drinking a margarita, Eva can certainly rock them all. She even channeled her Desperate Housewives character Gabrielle Solis in a tight red bikini. She posted the bathing suit photo along with a still from the show. “Even 20 years later, she still knew red was her color,” she captioned the photo.