Eva Longoria, 46, Looks Incredible In White One-Piece Swimsuit On Vacation

Eva Longoria took to Instagram to share a stunning pic of herself posing and sitting on a set of outside stairs while wearing a flattering swimsuit and sunglasses.

Eva Longoria, 46, showed off a confident pose in her latest social media post! The actress proved she’s embracing the hot weather when she posed on a set of cement stairs outside while wearing a stylish white one-piece swimsuit during a vacation. She also wore a pair of sunglasses as she put her hand through her long locks, which appeared to be blowing in the wind.

“🤍☀️🕶,” Eva appropriately captioned the post. Once it was shared, numerous responses from her followers started appearing in the comments section and they were full of compliments. “Gorgeous,” one follower wrote while another called her “pure beauty.” A third told her, “You are very beautiful” and a fourth wrote, “enjoy the sunshine.”

Before her latest swimsuit photo, Eva wowed in a pink one-piece while standing on a sofa bed in front of a clear blue sky with white clouds and clear blue water. She shared the epic throwback pic on Apr. 9 and her long locks were pulled up into a ponytail as she looked down and appeared relaxed. “Is it bathing suit season yet? 👙⛱☀️,” she captioned the post.

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria looking great in a pink swimsuit during a previous outing. (BACKGRID)

When Eva is not turning heads in swimsuits, she’s spending quality time with her adorable son Santiago, 2, whom she shares with husband Jose Baston, 53. The tot showed off his long hair in an Instagram pic the doting mom shared to celebrate Easter earlier this month. She was holding a basket and bending down to help her mini-me as he happily took part in an Easter egg hunt in the pic. “Let the egg hunt commence! #HappyEaster!” Eva captioned the cute post.

She also sometimes shares pics of her and her baby boy wearing matching outfits or swimsuits, which get just as many positive responses that her solo pics get. She also brings him to work, which she revealed to us in 2019. “For me, it’s not a matter of importance, just my life. I’m a mom and I have stuff to do,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s along for the ride. I’m directing, he’s there with me. I’m at an event, he’s there with me. I’m on set acting, he’s there with me.”