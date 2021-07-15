Breaking News

Machine Gun Kelly Admits He Had Poster Of Girlfriend Megan Fox In His Bedroom While Growing Up

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox
BACKGRID
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox leave a romantic dinner date at Avra in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Las Vegas, NV - Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox dress in their best attire leaving the UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Las Vegas, NV - Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox dress in their best attire leaving the UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
News Writer

Machine Gun Kelly is living his teenage fantasy by dating Megan Fox, after he grew up staring at her photo on his wall

It’s a teenage dream come true! Machine Gun Kelly31, confessed that he grew up with a poster of his now-girlfriend Megan Fox35, on his wall in high school, before he even had a taste of fame. MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) chatted with journalist Wesley Lowery, who he went to high school with, about how he used to have Megan’s picture on his wall, in a new GQ profile.

In the interview, MGK spoke about how he’s finally achieved everything he dreamed of in high school with his music career, but he also noted that he always had Megan on the mind, even before he knew her personally. One of the singer’s old friends from school said they’d remembered him saying he’d marry the Till Death star. Wesley noted that the Tickets to my Downfall singer had gotten a tattoo of the Decepticon logo from Transformers, which was one of Megan’s breakout movies, and had the actress’s poster. He said that during the interview MGK asked Megan to make sure he remembered the right photo that he had on his wall. “[The poster] was from her [2008] GQ shoot,” he said. “So that’s some full-circle s**t.”

Machine Gun Kelly carries Megan into the NBC studios before he performs on ‘SNL.’ (BACKGRID)

Before mentioning how it’s been a full-circle journey finally getting to date Megan, MGK said that between dating her and his music career, he must have had some premonitions in high school. “That overzealous, overconfident 15-year-old must have known that it was attainable, even though everyone else was like, ‘You’re out of your white-boy-rapping mind.’ No one is sitting in math class thinking that [the next] Drake is sitting next to them,” he said in the interview.

Related Gallery

Megan Fox's Sexiest Photos Of All-Time: Red Carpets, Date Nights & More

Megan Fox puts on an eye catching display as she made her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday afternoon. The actress wore a grey sleeved Alex Perry dress as she hopped into her car on the way to the taping. She wore a bold red lipstick and her long black hair down in a classy look. Megan Fox Heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Jul 2021
Megan Fox was spotted out in Calabasas on Sunday afternoon after being forced to deny that she made an "anti-mask" instagram post. The post was in fact photoshopped, but it went viral on social media causing controversy for the screen siren. Megan, 34, made a brief statement denying the post, but that didn't stop her from going maskless on her Sunday outing. The brunette ran into a building quickly, appearing to have no mask with her. Despite that, she looked stunning in a cardigan, black crop top and pleated pants, finished with a cute beanie and a swish of scarlet lipstick.Pictured: Megan FoxRef: SPL5212476 220221 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Megan Fox launches the Spring 2017 campaign for iconic lingerie brand Frederick's of Hollywood.The movie beauty is co-owner, creative collaborator and global brand ambassador and features in her first campaign as the face of the brand.She was shot by renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth in the Hollywood Hills.Megan said: "I am so excited to reveal my first Frederick's of Hollywood campaign. Shooting in beautiful lingerie alongside Ellen von Unwerth was such a great opportunity. I cannot wait for fans to see the new collection."*BYLINE MUST CREDIT: FREDERICK'S OF HOLLYWOOD/ELLEN VON UNWERTH Pictured: Megan FoxRef: SPL1461646 140317 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

MGK said he grew up with a Megan Fox poster on his wall. (BACKGRID)

MGK is surely making his teenage self proud, as he’s been dating Megan for over a year now. The couple have been seen out and about, living a real rockstar lifestyle. MGK has wooed Megan by giving her rides on his motorcycle for romantic dinner dates. The singer even brought the actress onstage for a performance at an Indy 500 party. Megan also recently opened up about falling in love with MGK on the set of their crime drama Midnight in the Switchgrass in a Washington Post interview. “The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, ‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,’” she said.