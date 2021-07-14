Amelia Hamlin Wears Just Bikini Bottoms & Covers Up With Floppy Hat In Sexy New Photo

Amelia Hamlin showed off her long, tanned & toned legs when she rocked nothing but a pair of tiny bikini bottoms!

If there’s one thing for sure about Amelia Hamlin, 20, it’s that she sure isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her fabulous figure. That’s exactly what the model did when she posted a sexy photo on Instagram wearing nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms while covering her bare upper body with a floppy hat. She put her extremely long and tanned legs on display in the blue and red patterned side-tie string bottoms and topped her look off with a pair of neon orange BooHoo slides.

Amelia is constantly showing off her fabulous body in sexy photos and aside from this look, she rocked a similar one on July 2. She chose to go shirtless yet again, when she threw on a pair of high-waisted lavender trousers, covering her chest with her hands. She captioned the photo, “Pants are BooHoo, top is m.i.a.”

When Amelia isn’t going topless, she is usually rocking some sort of sexy ensemble. Whether it’s a bikini, a crop top, or a skintight dress – she always manages to look stunning. Just two weeks ago, the model rocked a sultry hot pink lingerie set featuring a push-up bra and matching panties. She captioned the photo, “pls don’t touch the art…or the statue. @bouxavenue”

Meanwhile, back in June, Amelia flaunted her toned figure in a two-piece blue lingerie set while lying down on a bed. She captioned the photo, “I know what you’re thinking… and yes I do own clothing. I just prefer @bouxavenue.”