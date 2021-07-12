See Pics

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

Will Smith
Shutterstock
Will Smith 'I Am Legend' Film Premiere, London, Britain - 19 Dec 2007
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** - Will Smith films scenes as Richard Williams for 'King Richard' with co-star Jon Bernthal. Will can be seen for the first time filming scenes with young Serena and Venus played by the actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. Shot on 02/27/20. Pictured: Will Smith, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at LAX airport, Los Angeles, America - 30 Dec 2013
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith arrive at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The couple married on Dec. 31, 1997 Pitt Jolie Divorce - Power Couples, Beverly Hills, USA View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation.

Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.

@c.syresmith tropical birthday trip with family and friends who are family ❤️❤️🌴🌸,” Woods captioned the post. In the photo, both parties are all smiles and looked relaxed while celebrating Will’s son Jaden’s 23rd birthday.

Will Smith
Will Smith with black hair, before rocking his silver fox vacation look. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Will Smith’s Body Evolution Through The Years: See Photos Of His Transformation

THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR, Will Smith, 1990-1996. ph: Chris Haston /© NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock (5882269k) Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Bad Boys - 1995 Director: Michael Bay Columbia USA Scene Still Action/Adventure Bad Boys

Fans immediately sounded off in the comments section on the major transformation. “Will’s hair is not that gray,” one fan commented. “I love Will,” another person added. “I just had no idea my mans was Obama esque!”

Will isn’t the only one in the family to rock a new hairdo.  His wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, also took to Instagram to show off her transformation. On July 12, The Nutty Professor actress shared a photo of her newly shaved head.

 “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” Jada captioned the post, referring to the 20-year-old daughter she shares with Will. “BUT… my 50’s [sic] are ‘bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.”

“You are divine,” Willow wrote in the comments section. Other celebrities voiced their support with actress Gabrielle Union posting a series of heart and fire emojis. “Wow,” Mindy Kaling stated alongside a fire emoji. “Beautiful ❤️ It Just shows that beautiful face and soulful eyes more prominently,” Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson stated.

Will is currently staying busy and is getting in shape for the year ahead. On May 4, the beloved actor confessed to his nearly 54 million Instagram followers, that he was in the “worst shape” of his life. Ever since he has been documenting his fitness journey on YouTube and his Instagram page. 