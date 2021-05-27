Will Smith Strips Down To His Underwear & Shows Off His Weight Loss Progress — Watch

he Pursuit of Happyness” and has made strides in his fitness journey! The I Am Legend star showed off this weight loss progress in an Instagram video shared on May 27, which began with Will standing in his underwear as he revealed his slimmed-down tum.

The video proceeded to play a montage of videos showing Will pumping weights at the gym as he worked on multiple muscle groups, all to the tune of the viral TikTok remix to Busta Rhymes‘ song “Touch It.” Fans loved to see Will’s progress, celebrities included! “You got this,” Porsha Williams commented with an arm flexing emoji. Meanwhile, fans left comments like “From WILL SMITH to DID SMITH’ and “MY BOY WILL GETTIN RIPPED.” However, some fans were just blushing at the fact that Will stripped down to his underwear in the first place! “Is this an underwear ad cos I didn’t see nothing else,” one such fan commented.