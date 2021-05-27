Watch
Will Smith Strips Down To His Underwear & Shows Off His Weight Loss Progress — Watch
Will Smith proved that he’s following through on his promise to get in the ‘best shape of [his] life.’ The ‘Gemini Man’ star filmed a video in only his undies to give a three-week weight loss update!
“I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life,” Will Smith admitted to fans in the beginning of May. Now, over three weeks later, the 52-year-old actor gave a happy update: he’s on “The Pursuit of Happyness” and has made strides in his fitness journey! The I Am Legend star showed off this weight loss progress in an Instagram video shared on May 27, which began with Will standing in his underwear as he revealed his slimmed-down tum.
The video proceeded to play a montage of videos showing Will pumping weights at the gym as he worked on multiple muscle groups, all to the tune of the viral TikTok remix to Busta Rhymes‘ song “Touch It.” Fans loved to see Will’s progress, celebrities included! “You got this,” Porsha Williams commented with an arm flexing emoji. Meanwhile, fans left comments like “From WILL SMITH to DID SMITH’ and “MY BOY WILL GETTIN RIPPED.” However, some fans were just blushing at the fact that Will stripped down to his underwear in the first place! “Is this an underwear ad cos I didn’t see nothing else,” one such fan commented.
Will Smith at the beginning of his fitness journey. [Instagram/@willsmith]
However, Will didn’t enter this fitness phase with any hard feelings towards himself, despite his candid admission earlier this month. “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!,” Will also shared with his 53.7 million fans in the post above.
Thanks to his leading role in many action films — Hancock, Men in Black, Gemini Man and so forth — fans have come to know Will not only for his sharp wit and incredible acting, but his impressive muscles, too! Who could forget his iconic (and shirtless) training scene in his 2007 movie, I Am Legend!? You can reminisce over photos of Will through the years in HollywoodLife‘s gallery above!