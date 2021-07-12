See Pics

Travis Barker Nuzzles Kourtney Kardashian’s Neck In Sweet Photos From Las Vegas Night Out

News Writer & Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share gorgeous pics of her and boyfriend Travis Barker getting cozy while wearing fashionable outfits at a ritzy location in Las Vegas.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, showed fans that they had a PDA-filled weekend in Las Vegas with their latest social media pics! The lovebirds held hands and stayed close while posing together in what appeared to be a fancy hotel in the epic snapshots, which Kourtney shared to Instagram on July 11. In one pic, the Blink 182 drummer even sweetly nuzzled his face into the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s neck as she flashed a coy smile.

Kourtney looked incredible in a black sleeveless top and black leather pants in the post while Travis rocked a classic black leather jacket over a white graphic T-shirt and red and black plaid pants. She also added heels to her fashion choice as her long locks were up into a high ponytail and he wore a black knit cap and classic black Converse sneakers.

“what happens in Vegas,” Kourtney wrote in the caption for the post. Unsurprisingly, it was met with a lot of compliments, including one from her sister Khloe Kardashian, 37, who left a series of heart-eyed emoji faces. Travis, himself, cheekily left a red devil emoji, and others commented on how happy the couple looked together.

Kourtney and Travis’ latest Vegas pics were posted after they made headlines for sharing a very intimate kiss that involved plenty of tongue at the UFC 264 fight on Saturday. They were filmed confidently sharing the romantic moment and couldn’t help but laugh and smile while having fun with the appearance. They were also spotted holding hands while walking out of the venue and kept looking at each other in loving ways as they conversed and enjoyed the night.

Another good-looking couple that showed up to the fight alongside Kourtney and Travis were Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. They also proudly showed off PDA while dressed to impress at the event. This is the second time both couple turned heads with memorable appearances at a UFC fight. Back in Mar., they also attended UFC 260 and were just as cozy.