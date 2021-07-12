‘RHONY’ Preview: Ramona Singer Catches Leah McSweeney Dissing Her — Watch

Awkward! In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 13 episode of ‘RHONY’, Ramona catches Leah talking crap about her.

Leah McSweeney can’t help but laugh at herself in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 13 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, after she finds herself in a pretty awkward predicament with Ramona Singer.

In the nearly two-minute clip below, the ladies wake up in Salem and start their morning rituals. For Luann de Lesseps, it’s meditation, and for Bershan Shaw, it’s reading affirmations to herself. But when it comes to Leah, she starts her day with a phone call to Ramona.

Ramona tells Leah that she barely slept the night before and she wants to know what Leah’s “agenda” looks like for the day. But before she even lets Leah answer, she throws a lot more questions Leah’s way without skipping a beat. It’s a lot for Leah to handle and after hanging up she says, “Oh my God. I just got a splitting headache.”

Leah tells her makeup artist that Ramona is always “annoying”, and then she calls Sonja Morgan to tell her the same. After she admits she got a “splitting headache” from talking to Ramona, Ramona is heard in the background yelling, “Really? I’m right here, bitch!” Unfortunately for Leah, she didn’t check to see if Ramona was with Sonja before she started throwing shade. Oops.

Bravo’s full description for this week’s new episode states: “In Salem, Eboni’s pointed question reverberates throughout the group, leading to an emotional revelation at dinner and some new body ink. The ladies take a trip back in time to the historical Pioneer Village and later at dinner, Bershan ruffles some feathers with a few of the ladies when she voices her opinion of them.”

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.