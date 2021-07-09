Patrick Mahomes Cuddles Brittany Matthews & Baby Sterling In ‘Special’ Family Photo

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews enjoyed a family day out on the golf course, when they posed for a cute photo with their newborn daughter Sterling.

Brittany Matthews, 25, posted a cute family portrait, wear she held her daughter Sterling, 4 months, and got cozy with her fiancé Patrick Mahomes, 25. Brittany and Patrick both looked fantastic in attire perfect for the golf course they were standing on. Patrick was decked out in Adidas gear, wearing a salmon golf polo, gray cap, and a pair of white sneakers. Being held tight by her fiancé, Brittany rocked a navy blue tanktop and white short-shorts, accessorizing with large blue-tinted shades. Sterling looked adorable wearing a navy blue polo that matched her mom’s top and yellow shorts. The infant also had a bright red headband.

The picture wasn’t the only thing that was endearing. Brittany also wrote touching message to Patrick in the caption. She said she loves to cheer the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on even more now that she gets to do it with Sterling. “Supporting you is one of my favorite things to do, but now supporting you with baby girl in my arms makes it even more special,” she wrote and included the hashtag “#godad.”

Patrick also posted the photo on his own Instagram and labeled it “Family vacation.” His stories showed that he was enjoying some golf at the Edgewood Resort in Lake Tahoe. He re-posted videos of himself putting and teeing off as part of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, per USA Today. The ACC tournament started on Tuesday July 6. Besides Patrick, some of the other celebrities participating in the tournament include Justin Timberlake, Michael Strahan, Ray Romano, and many more, according to the tournament’s website.

The family photo is only the latest adorable post of the Mahomes family, since Sterling was born in February 2021. Brittany and Patrick cuddled up together on a boat while they were vacationing in Mexico on June 28. Brittany also wrote a sweet message to her fiancé when the high school sweethearts celebrated nine years of being together on March 31. She called Patrick her “favorite human” and said, “I love you lots” in the photo of her cuddling up to him.