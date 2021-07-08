Lil Baby Arrested: Rapper Handcuffed & Taken Into Custody In Paris — Photos

Rapper Lil Baby was arrested on July 8 while in Paris with NBA star James Harden, who was not taken into custody.

Lil Baby‘s trip to Paris Fashion Week did not go as planned. The 26-year-old rapper was arrested in Paris on July 8, according to TMZ. In photos obtained by the outlet, Lil Baby can be seen being handcuffed by authorities and taken into custody. He was with NBA star James Harden, 31, at the time of his arrest, though James was reportedly not arrested. HollywoodLife has reached out to Lil Baby’s rep and police for comment, but has not heard back.

This is not Lil Baby’s first run-in with the law. In Sept. 2017, he revealed that he had spent the two years prior behind bars. “It’s been an amazing blessing [since I was released from prison]. Selling drugs ended me up in prison. I got a five-year sentence and did two. When I came home, everything was on point.” The star went on to say that his release from jail inspired the name for his 2017 mixtape, Perfect Timing. “Everything has been going good ever since, I wouldn’t change anything. The prison bid that I did, it changed me and motivated me,” he said.

This story is still developing.