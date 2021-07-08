DMX’s Cause Of Death Revealed As A Cocaine Induced Heart Attack: Report

Three months after DMX’s death, the rapper’s cause of death was revealed. At 50 years old, he died from a cocaine-induced heart attack.

DMX died from a heart attack that was induced by cocaine and caused lack of blood circulation to his brain, according to Vulture, who spoke to a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office. “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the site’s source explained, adding that cocaine caused the “chain of events” that led to this unfortunate situation. News of DMX’s cause of death comes three months after he died on April 9 at the age of 50.

The rapper was in the hospital for a week before succumbing to the heart attack. He was hospitalized on April 2 after being found unconscious. Although he was revived at one point, he was already brain dead by the time he arrived at the hospital, according to Vulture’s source. DMX was on “ventilatory support” for several days in the hospital, but he reportedly never woke up from the coma, and was considered brain dead “immediately.”

The medical examiner did not perform an autopsy on DMX, whose legal name was Earl Simmons. Rather, his cause of death was determined by the presence of cocaine in his urine, along with other documentation from doctors and the police, Vulture reports. “His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” the medical examiner’s source confirmed.

DMX died on Friday April 9 at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York. He had been rushed to the hospital after suffering from a heart attack on April 2. The rapper the rapper’s attorney had said that the rapper was placed on life support on April 3, via ABC.

Following his death, tributes poured in for DMX from fans and stars alike. Rap icons like Missy Elliot and T.I. wrote touching eulogies for him on social media. Family members also honored DMX’s life. His fiancée Desiree Lindstrom got a tattoo of an X that said “Dog Love” above it. His ex-wife Tashera Simmons also wrote a loving tribute to the rapper on Instagram. A memorial service was held for DMX at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center on April 24, which included performances by Nas, Eve, and more.