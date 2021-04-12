DMX Mourned By Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons With Touching Tribute: ‘Everything We Went Through Was Necessary’

Tashera Simmons posted a poignant tribute to her late ex-husband DMX on her 50th birthday, remembering the good times with her ‘best friend.’

DMX‘s ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, paid tribute to her “best friend” and “mentor” on Instagram one day after the rapper tragically passed away at the age of 50. What should have been a happy celebration — her own 50th birthday — became a day of mourning for Tashera, who shares four kids with the late “Party Up” artist. She honored DMX with a beautiful montage of old family photos and a heartfelt message.

“Happy 50th birthday to me,” Tashera wrote in the caption, using the crying and broken heart emoji. Her poignant video was about the triumphs and hardships she’s faced in the first 50 years of her life, which now includes the death of DMX. Now, I also celebrate my ex-husband, my best friend, my spiritual partner, my mentor,” Tashera says in the video over photos of their 1999 wedding and more sweet moments.

“I also thank god for his life, and his peace, and his journey, and his life lessons that [were] passed on, and will live on for generations,” she added. In her caption, Tashera wrote that she was “crying” and experiencing a “rollercoaster of emotions” on her birthday. “I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of the most important person in the world to me, my ex-husband,” she wrote.

“I am so grateful to God and Honored from the bottom of my heart, for the opportunity while on this journey called life to join hands in marriage with a true disciple and Angel of God to do life with when we did,” she continued. “Everything we went through was necessary. It made me the women I am today.” Tashera and DMX (real name Earl Simmons) divorced in 2004 and are the parents of four kids together: Xavier, 28, Tacoma, 21, Sean, 18, and Praise Mary Ella, 15.

DMX died on April 9 after suffering a heart attack one week prior at his home in White Plains, New York. “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” DMX’s family said in a statement. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”