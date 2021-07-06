‘AGT’ Preview: Simon Cowell Fears The Worst If This Mother-Daughter Danger Act Goes Wrong

The latest danger act to audition has Simon Cowell scared in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 6 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Gigi DeLuxe and Devon take the stage during the July 6 round of auditions on America’s Got Talent with a new danger act that has the judges squirming. Gigi is a professional sword swallower and archer with human targets. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, Gigi uses her archery skills to pop a balloon that Devon is holding with just her mouth.

But the act isn’t over yet. There’s another balloon Gigi that has her eye on. The judges are on the edge of their seats. “She’s dead if this goes wrong,” Simon Cowell says about Devon. He’s right. There’s not a whole lot of room for margin of error!

Sofia Vergara even turns around to avoid watching if something terrible goes down. But she does peek over her shoulder to see if Gigi succeeds. With ease and precision, Gigi pops the other balloon in Devon’s mouth. Devon doesn’t even flinch as the arrow comes dangerously close to her face! Now that is trust. Host Terry Crews starts applauding the danger duo after their nail-biting performance.

Gigi is actually taking danger acts to a whole new level. Devon is Gigi’s daughter! Just days before their audition, Gigi posted a sweet mother-daughter photo on Instagram that NBC took during their AGT journey.

“#AGT is sending me photos that we took during the audition/filming process- I love that I finally have some pics with me and my daughter!” Gigi wrote. “When I’m with my family we’re usually so into what ever we’re doing and enjoying each other’s company that I totally forget to take pics… I look derpy but my daughter looks amazing!”

Gigi DeLuxe and Devon are just one act auditioning during the sixth round of AGT auditions. Other acts include Madilyn Bailey, Alex Ostrovskyi, The Stunner, Matt Mauser, and more. America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.