‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Admits She Could See Herself ‘Falling In Love’ WIth [SPOILER]

THE BACHELORETTE - “1701” – Katie Thurston sets off on her journey to find love with her charm, wit and take-no-nonsense attitude that fans fell in love with during her time on “The Bachelor.” With the help of former Bachelorettes and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams by her side, Katie is ready to meet her men; with 30 lucky potential suitors pulling out all the stops, props and moves in hopes of catching her eye before the first rose ceremony. Strap in, it’s going to be a season like no other on “The Bachelorette,” airing MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KAITLYN BRISTOWE, TAYSHIA ADAMS, KATIE THURSTON
Things got very serious between Katie Thurston and one suitor during a one-on-one date on the July 5 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’

Andrew Spencer finally got his one-on-one date during the July 5 episode of The Bachelorette, and his relationship with Katie Thurston took a big step forward after their night together. The date helped Andrew and Katie open up to one another on a deeper level, while also learning about each other’s pasts. During the second portion of the date, things got really intense as they had important conversations about race.

Andrew explained to Katie that one of his ex-girlfriends, who was white, had said that she was worried about having kids with him because they would be half Black. She was worried about how they would be treated when walking through the grocery store or any other of the most standard public places. Katie listened intently as Andrew opened up about how much race played a part in that relationship, and she assured him that she did not have the same feelings regarding the situation with children as his ex did.

Andrew Spencer with Katie Thurston on ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

By the end of the night, Katie was fully invested in the relationship with Andrew, and they ended the date by making out in the hot tub. Needless to say, Katie gave Andrew the rose. “With how things went tonight, I could see myself falling in love and walking away with Andrew at the end of this,” Katie gushed. “And that feels so good.”

Of course, the week wasn’t totally without drama. Blake Moynes also made his official debut on the show as a new cast member. His addition came after his first meeting with Katie last week, where he confessed that he felt there could be something between them. Blake was initially a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette, where he dated both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. However, considering her arrived on season 17 several weeks into filming, it definitely created some tension with the other guys.

Meanwhile, Hunter Montgomery began to rub some of the guys the wrong way, too. His aggressive behavior to try and win over Katie came out on the group date, and he was rewarded for it with a rose. Despite already being safe, though, Hunter made sure he got one-on-one time during the cocktail party, too, Guys like Aaron Clancy, Tre Cooper and James Bonsall were pissed that Hunter was taking time away from some men who didn’t have a rose yet. They confronted him about it at the cocktail party, and it led to some words between them.

At the rose ceremony, Katie had to make some big decisions when it came to sending guys home. Unfortunately, Andrew Milcovich and Josh Tylerbest did not get roses, and were therefore eliminated.