Kendall Jenner, 25, Rocks Black Bikini For Fitness Inspired Photoshoot In St. Tropez – See Pic

Kendall Jenner was a gorgeous sight to see while showing off her figure in a black two-piece summer outfit and a bomber jacket for a photoshoot that was taken in St. Tropez.

Kendall Jenner, 25, looked confident and stylish during her latest outside appearance! The model was posing for epic pics during a photoshoot in St. Tropez, France on July 2 and donned a black sleeveless crop top and matching black bikini bottoms. She also wore a bright and shiny metallic blue bomber jacket over the two-piece as she walked around the sandy area with wet hair.

At one point, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also put black shorts on as she kept warm by wearing a long white robe over it for a while. She confidently walked around in between shots and added accessories to her look by wearing several necklaces and earrings. It’s unclear what the photoshoot was for but it appeared to be fitness-related based on her clothing and poses.

Kendall’s latest photoshoot pic comes after she was spotted arriving at the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema in France along with Bella Hadid in Paris. The June 30 appearance happened a week after she was enjoying some time in Las Vegas, NV. She looked just as stylish as she did in her latest photoshoot at the event.

Her outfit included a black plunging Jacquemus L’amour Twisted Crop Top and a high-waisted black midi Jacquemus L’amour Draped Skirt that had a plunging slit on the front of the leg and a leather belt at the top. She also wore black knee-high leather boots, Agmes Wishbone Earrings, and Dmy by Dmy Valentina Sunglasses. She carried an advene purse to go along with the look.

When Kendall’s now wowing with her modeling career and high-profile event appearances, she’s doing so with her tequila brand, 818. The dark-haired beauty launched the popular drink back in May and even held a launch party that was full of stars, including her family. The bash treated guests to a large variety of 818 merch including trendy bucket hats, oversized t-shirts and more.