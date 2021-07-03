See Pic

Kendall Jenner, 25, Rocks Black Bikini For Fitness Inspired Photoshoot In St. Tropez – See Pic

BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St Barts, - 51826651 "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" stars Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie step out in St. Barts during their vacation on August 18, 2015. The group headed out on a boat to go parasailing. FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian relaxes at the pool and looks fashionable while staying at her friend Loren Ridinger's mega mansion in Miami. Kim wore a few different bikinis throughout the afteroon as she looked very glam on the beautiful property and even got a tan near a stone lion. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL167616 010410 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kendall Jenner was a gorgeous sight to see while showing off her figure in a black two-piece summer outfit and a bomber jacket for a photoshoot that was taken in St. Tropez.

Kendall Jenner, 25, looked confident and stylish during her latest outside appearance! The model was posing for epic pics during a photoshoot in St. Tropez, France on July 2 and donned a black sleeveless crop top and matching black bikini bottoms. She also wore a bright and shiny metallic blue bomber jacket over the two-piece as she walked around the sandy area with wet hair.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner during her photoshoot on July 2. (BACKGRID)

At one point, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also put black shorts on as she kept warm by wearing a long white robe over it for a while. She confidently walked around in between shots and added accessories to her look by wearing several necklaces and earrings. It’s unclear what the photoshoot was for but it appeared to be fitness-related based on her clothing and poses.

Kendall’s latest photoshoot pic comes after she was spotted arriving at the Jacquemus La Montagne show at La Cite Du Cinema in France along with Bella Hadid in Paris. The June 30 appearance happened a week after she was enjoying some time in Las Vegas, NV. She looked just as stylish as she did in her latest photoshoot at the event.

Related Gallery

Stars Slaying In Neon Bikinis For Summer: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & More

Dua Lipa American Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Miami, FL - Kendall Jenner and friends take a cruise aboard David Grutman's lux boat and the supermodel flaunts her sensational figure while lounging on the deck. Kendall reads "Tonight I'm Someone Else" by Chelsea Hodson while soaking in the Miami sun. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Amber Rose poses provocatively in a neon yellow string bikini by the pool in Miami. Pictured: Amber Rose Ref: SPL930633 180115 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Turkey Rights

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner rocking a bikini during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Her outfit included a black plunging Jacquemus L’amour Twisted Crop Top and a high-waisted black midi Jacquemus L’amour Draped Skirt that had a plunging slit on the front of the leg and a leather belt at the top. She also wore black knee-high leather boots, Agmes Wishbone Earrings, and Dmy by Dmy Valentina Sunglasses. She carried an advene purse to go along with the look.

When Kendall’s now wowing with her modeling career and high-profile event appearances, she’s doing so with her tequila brand, 818. The dark-haired beauty launched the popular drink back in May and even held a launch party that was full of stars, including her family. The bash treated guests to a large variety of 818 merch including trendy bucket hats, oversized t-shirts and more.