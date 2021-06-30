Kendall Jenner Ties Up Her Shirt To Make A Crop Top While Heading To Fashion Show In Paris – Photo

Kendall Jenner showed off her toned abs in a shirt that she tied up to be super cropped while heading to the Jacquemus fashion show in Paris on June 30.

If there’s one thing for sure about Kendall Jenner, 25, it is that she is a major trendsetter. The supermodel was on her way to the Jacquemus fashion show in Paris on June 30 when she put her incredibly toned figure on full display. Kendall opted to wear a sleeveless black plunging Jacquemus L’amour Twisted Crop Top which was tied up underneath her chest to reveal her toned abs. She styled the shirt with a high-waisted black midi Jacquemus L’amour Draped Skirt that had a plunging slit on the front of the leg and a leather belt at the top which went across her tummy. She accessorized her look with knee-high black leather heeled boots, a purse, Agmes Wishbone Earrings, and Dmy by Dmy Valentina Sunglasses.

Since arriving in Paris, Kendall has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits, and the night before she wore this look, her ensemble was seriously on point. Kendall went out to eat with Fai Khadra and Rosalia when she threw on a pair of high-waisted super baggy cream My812 Palazzo Trousers with a black The Open Product V-Neck Knit Vest, and a Skims Face Mask in Onyx. Another one of our favorite looks from her trip was her casual outfit featuring baggy pants and a black and white striped Toteme Signature Turtleneck.

Kendall has been out on the town a lot lately and her outfits just keep getting better and better. Right before she went away to Paris, she was in Vegas promoting her new tequila brand, 818, when she rocked a bright blue ensemble. She threw on a pair of tight high-waisted Marine Serre High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants with a sleeveless Marine Serre Moonfish Skin Regenerated Denim Apron Top, Amina Muaddi Begum Glass PVC Transparent Light Blue heels, and Emili Cara Earrings.