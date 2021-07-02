See Pic

Demi Lovato & Noah Cyrus Hold Hands On Night Out With Friends At Six Flags — Photo

ALEXJR / BACKGRID
Demi Lovato poses for a portrait to promote her new album, "Tell Me You Love Me", in New York Demi Lovato Portrait Session, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2017
Valencia, CA - Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Step out to the Space Jam Premiere at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Pictured: Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato was spotted sporting A Funky New Mullet While on the set of a music video of an unreleased song with Rapper G-Eazy in Los Angeles, CA. 09 Jun 2021 Pictured: Demi Lovato. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA761267_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Demi Lovato iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 27 May 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Spotted! Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus were seen holding hands at the ‘Space Jam 2’ event at Six Flags during a fun-filled night out with their friends.

They’re cool for the summer! Demi Lovato, 28, and Noah Cyrus, 21, spent the night of June 29 at the celeb-filled Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere event at Six Flags Magic Mountain. The singers were spotted holding hands as they walked around the theme park with friends.

Noah Cyrus and Demi Lovato holding hands at Six Flags on June 29. (ALEXJR / BACKGRID)

Demi was wearing a hot pink shirt and tie-dye pants for the outing. They kept their new mullet covered with a black beanie. Noah kept things casual as well with an oversized sweatshirt, embellished jeans, and a navy beanie. The pals kept a low profile at the event.

The Space Jam 2 event was the ultimate celebrity hotspot on June 29. LeBron James and Don Cheadle, who both star in the highly-anticipated sequel, were both there. The sequel is set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. Other celebrities who stopped by included Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Zedd, G-Eazy, and more. “Good 4 U” singer Olivia Rodrigo was spotted out with a potential new beau named Adam Faze.

Demi and Noah recently came together for the gorgeous song “Easy,” which is part of Demi’s latest album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over. The singers performed “Easy” for the very first time at the YouTube Pride 2021 event. They were joined by the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles as they closed out the event.

Demi Lovato rocking their new mullet in early June 2021. (@CelebCandidly / MEGA)

The “Cool For The Summer” singer shared a sweet message after their performance with Noah. “Thank you @noahcyrus for closing out the night w me for @youtube’s pride 2021 celebration… I’m so happy we finally got to sing our song together,” Demi wrote on Instagram

Noah shared a clip of her “Easy” performance with Demi on Instagram and gushed, “Demi, thank you for having me. I’m so proud of you and who you are.” She also added, “HAPPY F**KINNNGGGG PRRIIIIIIDE to ALL my lgbtq+ brothers and sisters, you have my endless love and support forever n always.”