Demi Lovato Reveals A Joan Jett Level Mullet Hair Makeover For New Video: See Before & After Pics

Demi Lovato has a new look! The singer stepped out on the set of their new music video with G-Eazy, while rocking a mullet and a bright yellow ‘fit.

Demi Lovato seemed to be channelling the likes of Joan Jett and Miley Cyrus when they stepped out with a new ‘do: a mullet! The 28-year-old former Disney darling switched up her raven colored pixie cut in favor of a dramatic new look, and she was all party in the back. Demi was spotted on the set of a new music video alongside rapper G-Eazy in Los Angeles on June 9. The duo were seen walking through the set, while Demi rocked a bright yellow, short sleeved blouse over a matching lemon crop top, black pants and black boots.

However, all eyes were on their hair, as they styled the long mullet in loose waves which fell down their mid back. The former Camp Rock star’s makeup looked ultra glam, as they donned dark eye shadow with subtle, yellow hues. It comes just days after Demi opened up on their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, about MMA training. The singer spoke with with transgender boxer Patricio Manuel, revealing their jiujitsu training helped them discover and find love for their masculine side.

“I felt like I was embracing my masculine side when I was training. I was able to set foot into my masculinity more,” Demi said. “I found that when i started training, specifically for me it was jiujitsu, I really found an immense amount of healing.” They launched the new podcast just weeks prior, and in the first episode came out as non-binary. “I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you,” Demi said on the May 20 episode. “Over the past year and a half, I have been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them.”

I feel like this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel the most authentic and true to the person I know I am and am still discovering,” they explained. “In this first episode, I’m excited to share with you what this means to me and what it may look like for other people.”