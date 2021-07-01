Rihanna Slays In Sheer Lingerie Covered With Rainbows For Latest Savage x Fenty Pride Look

Fashion mogul Rihanna has stunned in a gorgeous new snap, rocking rainbow Savage x Fenty lingerie while declaring ‘Pride forever’.

Rihanna has once again proved she’s a true ally to the LGBTQ+ community, declaring “Pride forever” on the final day of June aka Pride month. The “Umbrella” hitmaker, 33, shared two new sultry snaps of herself rocking a black mesh bra and matching underwear, which were adorned with colorful rainbows. She also donned a pair of black bike shorts, multicolored sunglasses, and long gold necklaces and body chains. “#SavageXPride ….pride forever!!!” she captioned the post, which showed her posing in amongst some palm trees in a tropical location.

“Yaaasss EVERYTHING YUUUSSS,” one fan commented, while thousands of others dropped heart eye and flame emojis. The snap came one day after she shared another pride-themed ensemble from her lingerie line Savage X Fenty. RiRi posed in a black t-shirt, stylish yellow sunnies, rainbow stockings, and a rainbow thong while posing in a bedroom. The snap was accompanied the announcement that the singer’s nonprofit Clara Lionel Foundation, would support five LGBTQ+ organizations this Pride Month.

As fans would know, these recent pics come less than a week after she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were photographed out and about in New York City, packing on the PDA during a date after going public as a couple in November 2020. The longtime pals have kept their relationship mostly under wraps; but in an interview with GQ published on May 19, the rapper opened up about the romance for the first time and called RiRi the “love of his” life.

When asked about what it’s like to be in a relationship, he said: “So much better. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know.” When asked about potential fatherhood, A$AP said, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” later adding, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child.”