Prince Harry Pictured In London For The 1st Time Ahead Of Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

Behold, a Prince Harry sighting! The duke is town for his late mother’s statue unveiling. See the photos.

Cue “London Calling.” Prince Harry has been photographed for the first time since his return to the United Kingdom last week. The Duke of Sussex, 36, looked deep in thought from the passenger seat of a black vehicle on June 30 at Kew Gardens, where he made a surprise appearance at the WellChild Awards, an annual event that celebrates the inspirational qualities of the U.K.’s ill children and young people and the people in their lives.

The prince returned to town last week ahead of the statue unveiling ceremony for his late mother Princess Diana, set to take place at Kensington Palace on July 1. At the unveiling, Harry will reunite with brother Prince William and other close family members to honor Diana’s “positive impact in the United Kingdom and around the world,” per the palace’s press release, on what would have been the princess’s 60th birthday.

Harry and William, 39, both commissioned the statue back in 2017. “Our mother touched so many lives,” the siblings said in a joint statement at the time. “We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.” The unveiling will mark the brothers’ second reunion since Harry’s move to California with wife Meghan Markle last year: the duo first reunited in April for the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip, who died on April 9 at the age of 99.

Prior to the sighting and Harry’s attendance at the WellChild Awards on Wednesday, Harry also attended a private party for the award and chatted with guests, including singer Ed Sheeran, about the “juggles” of raising two children. The duke shares Archie Harrison, 2, and Lilibet Diana with Meghan, who did not accompany her husband to London on account of having just given birth to Lilibet in early June.

According to reports, the prince told Ed that raising Archie and Lilibet has “definitely” been “a juggle.” Later, Harry told another guest about Lilibet’s personality. “We’ve been lucky so far,” he said. “She’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”