Miley Cyrus Wipes Out Like A ‘Floppy Fish’ While Attempting To Wakeboard — Watch

While wakeboarding on the lake, Miley Cyrus took a major tumble, and she shared the hilarious video on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus had no shame about sharing a video of herself totally wiping out while trying out an intense water sport. The star attempted wakeboarding, and as she tried to stand up on the board, she fell and landed face first in the water. “Some days 60 of your songs trend on Twitter like a boss a** b****. Other days you take murky lake water to the face like a floppy a** fish,” Miley captioned the hilarious video.

Miley’s caption was referring to her recent tweet asking fans to help her pick her concert set list for upcoming festival shows this summer. She told fans to tweet her which old songs they wanted to hear when she performs later this summer, and the requests came pouring in quickly. Fans went into the archives to choose tracks for Miley to sing onstage, and we’ll just have to wait and see which ones make the final cut!

In recent months, Miley has been incredibly active on social media. On June 25, her Pride Month concert special aired on Peacock, which she spent several weeks promoting. Miley teamed up with several other artists for the Pride-themed show. She’s also been posting plenty of bikini photos recently, including one shot of herself in a rainbow bikini for Pride.

Miley has been enjoying the single life since her split from Cody Simpson nearly one year ago. After her divorce from Liam Hemsworth in 2019, Miley quickly moved on to Kaitlynn Carter, followed by Cody shortly after that. Now, though, it appears she’s taking a break from the dating scene to focus on herself — and she definitely seems to be thriving! Miley was with Liam on and off for more than 10 years, and during their time apart, she dated Patrick Schwarzenegger and Stella Maxwell, so it’s been quite a while since she’s been single for this long. Well, there’s no better time for it than hot girl summer, right?!