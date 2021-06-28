Don Lemon Celebrates Pride In A Rainbow T-Shirt With BFF & CNN Buddy Chris Cuomo — Photos

Don Lemon and his fiance, Tim Malone, hosted a Pride party at their Sag Harbor, New York home on June 27, and Chris Cuomo attended.

Don Lemon, 55, celebrated pride on Sunday, June 27, by hosting a barbecue at his $4.3 million Hamptons home, new photos obtained by the Daily Mail reveal. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

The CNN anchor and his fiance, Tim Malone, invited many guests to their lavish home, including Don’s longtime buddy, fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who was pictured arriving in his black Chevy convertible.

Don, who publicly came out as gay in 2011, was pictured wearing a rainbow striped t-shirt and white shorts for the event. And he wasn’t the only one who wore multi-colored outfits — some guests even put on tie-dye pants. Sadly, Chris, 50, opted for a not-so-colorful outfit, as he was pictured in a pattered short-sleeved button-up shirt, gray shorts, sneakers, and a navy blue fedora.

The party reportedly featured a Mister Softee ice cream truck and gourmet butcher, Center Cuts. And based on the photos, it really seemed like a party worth attending. Heck, even just hearing about the Mister Softee ice cream truck made us wish we were there. Don clearly knows how to throw a party, and his rainbow t-shirt proves he goes all out for his events, so we can definitely appreciate that.

Don and Tim got engaged in 2019, and they’ve been splitting their time between Manhattan and the Hamptons ever since the CNN anchor bought the 2,750-square-foot four-bedroom cottage in 2016 for $3.1 million, according to the Daily Mail.

Perhaps when they get married, they should throw the massive party at their Hamptons cottage. They’ve already proven they can throw quite the party at their humble abode.