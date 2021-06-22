‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Claps Back After She’s Trolled For Makeup-Free Look At Gas Station

Erika Jayne just shut down ridicule about her appearance.

Erika Jayne will not be shamed for her appearance. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, shot back at internet critics who ridiculed her casual makeup-free look while at a gas station in Los Angeles over the weekend. After The Daily Mail published candid photos of Erika in a casual tee, black tights, sneakers, and oversized glasses and suggested that she no longer had a glam squad, the reality TV star shot back with a sarcastic response on Twitter.

Goodnight Twitter, please be in full glam when pumping gas.

Apparently it’s a big deal . 🙄 — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) June 22, 2021

“Goodnight Twitter, please be in full glam when pumping gas. Apparently it’s a big deal,” she tweeted on June 21, adding an eye roll emoji. She followed up with another tweet of a gif of herself from a RHOBH episode that contained her own quote: “Go be offended at your own life.”

It has been a contentious year for Erika. After over 20 years of marriage, Erika filed for divorce from husband Tom Girardi in November 2020. The troubles do not end there. The following month, Erika and Tom were accused of embezzling funds meant for families of victims of a 2018 plane crash. A new Hulu documentary, The Housewife and the Hustler, chronicles Tom’s, 82, legal troubles. The two have also been accused of orchestrating a “sham” divorce to protect themselves against the lawsuit, per USA Today.

Erika, for her part, has denied knowledge of Tom’s legal affairs in previous show clips. In the June 16 episode of RHOBH, Erika opened up about the “complicated” divorce. “There’s so many layers to this divorce. It’s so f*cking complicated. It’s very difficult to explain,” she said, later telling her co-stars, “I did not see it ending this way. I was going to hold that man’s hand until he died.”

Erika has remained mum on the legal issues following the debut of The Housewife and the Hustler, but her friend Kyle Richards gave Access Hollywood an update on June 16. “I mean, you know, obviously it’s a hard time,” Kyle said. “But she’s doing OK.”