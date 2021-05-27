Kyle Richards Claps Back After Lisa Vanderpump Shades Her ‘New Nose’ Amid Feud

Kyle Richards had an interesting response to Lisa Vanderpump’s latest diss.

Several days after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards had an awkward run-in with her former friend, Lisa Vanderpump, the restauranteur made a shady comment about Kyle’s physical appearance. And now, Kyle is responding.

On Tuesday, May 25, Lisa, 60, said Kyle, 52, should “keep her new nose out” of her business during an interview with E! News. And when Kyle was asked about the nose diss two days later, she clapped back! “I don’t care what she says, it’s not important”, Kyle said, while sister Kim Richards laughed, in a clip played during E! News’ Daily Pop on Thursday, May 27.

The new back-and-forth between the ex-BFFs comes just days after Lisa tried pulling a prank on Kyle. During her May 18 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kyle explained that the SUR owner tried dining and dashing from a restaurant and leaving her the bill.

“I was at dinner with one of our producers and she sent a bill over and, you know, she later said — ‘cause she likes to look at Twitter and all that and see what people who don’t know us say — and everyone thought, ‘Oh, you couldn’t take a joke,'” Kyle explained. “She never speaks to me when I see her, and I say hello to her. Every time I see her, I go up, I’m polite. And the last time, she was so rude that this was actually the first time I didn’t go up to her table.”

“When she left dinner, she went outside and there was a fan who collects autographs and he asked me to sign some Halloween posters and he had a Real Housewives picture that he wanted all the cast to sign and [Lisa] Rinna had already signed it,” Kyle continued. “Vanderpump put exes through all of our faces and mustaches and crossed us out and put a heart next to her name and signed it and ruined his photo. That’s the real story. She’ll put a spin on it.”

Lisa, however, denies doing such a thing. On May 14, she told the Daily Mail, “I didn’t think I’d have to produce it, but here is the proof I paid the restaurant bill. Ken and I also gave the wonderful server a $40 tip in cash and the delightful hostess $15 for seating us so quickly. This once again reinforces why I left the show as Kyle can’t be trusted to tell the truth, and she most certainly can’t take a joke.”

Then, when Lisa talked to E! News, she again said she didn’t “dine and dash” — and that’s also when she threw her jab at Kyle’s “new nose”.