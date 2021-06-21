Chrissy Teigen Praises Husband John Legend For Being Her ‘Everything’ Amid Cyberbullying Claims

Chrissy Teigen gushed over how John Legend has been helping her in the midst of the cyberbullying claims made against her by Michael Costello, Courtney Stodden, and more, as she arrived at her office.

Chrissy Teigen, 35, was spotted in one of her first public outings since making headlines for being accused of cyberbullying in some recent claims. The model, who’s married to John Legend, 42, was getting out of her car to go into her office on June 21 when she praised her husband for being supportive during the tough situation. “Oh my God, he’s been everything,” she said after being asked “how instrumental” he’s been during this time. Check out the video HERE!

Chrissy also called her hubby, who she’s been married to since 2013, “vital” before taking a plastic bin out of a car with a friend during the outing and smilingly said she’s been spending her time with “diamond paintings.” The beauty, who looked comfortable in a white sweater, denim shorts, and cowboy boots, also said she didn’t know if she’d be speaking to Oprah about the cyberbullying situation and laughed when asked if she’d speak to Courtney Stodden, who has claimed to be a victim of her bullying.

Chrissy’s latest outing comes after Courtney, fashion designer Michael Costello, and others have accused her of being a bully to them on social media in the past. She took a month long break online but returned on June 14 to apologize for her behavior. “I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,’” she wrote in her lengthy apology message. “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

“I’ve apologized publicly to one person,” she continued, referring to a May 12 apology she wrote to Courtney. “But there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to. I’m in the process of reaching out to the people I insulted. I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like to speak to me. But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs.”

Michael publicly accused Chrissy of cyberbullying online after she made her apology and shared alleged DMs from her. Chrissy responded with a message that said she had “no idea what the f*ck Michael Costello is doing,” and insisted the DMs were fake. Her team also released a statement denying she sent the DMs.

“Chrissy Teigen very clearly and contritely apologized for insensitive public tweets she made around a decade ago,” the statement read. “She did not acknowledge nor apologize for sending private messages directing or encouraging self harm. Chrissy is completely surprised and disappointed by Michael Costello‘s recent attack, which includes fictional screenshots from 2014 of supposed private messages that Chrissy did not send.”