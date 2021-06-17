Jordyn Woods Stuns In Sexy Cut-Out Black Set For Date Night With BF Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods absolutely slayed in a cut-out black set while snuggling up to her BF Karl-Anthony Towns at an event last night! See the super cute pics.

Jordyn Woods has stepped out again in yet another out of this world look that highlights her incredible curves! The young entrepreneur stepped out last night, June 16th, in a cut out black two piece set for a Spotify event alongside her baller boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns. Jordyn’s look featured a black crop top that knotted in the center with a peep hole, and connected with one strap around her arm and the other up on her shoulder. The skirt accentuated her feminine curves, with a gold buckle at the belly button and two cut outs at the hip bones, before hugging her legs all the way to the floor. Jordyn rocked her hair in the cute little bob she has been sporting, and left it wavy and touseled. “It’s just something about her…” she captioned her solo pic.

Later in the night, Jordyn took to the ‘gram again to share a photo of herself and Karl-Anthony, cuddled up together at the #HouseOfAreAndBe Spotify event. “Date night with @spotify,” she wrote on the photo that saw her snuggled under her 6’11 man. Since his basketball season has ended, the pair have been enjoying their time together, especially with some date nights! Jordyn and Karl-Anthony were photographed enjoying a late dinner at Nobu Malibu on June 14th, during which Jordyn, once again, showed off her enviable curves in a black dress.

The 23-year-old wowed in a bright red lip and a Helmut Lang one-shoulder black dress that featured a full sleeve and cut-out detail in the neckline. She and Karl-Anthony held hands and looked smitten with each other as they came to and from the restaurant.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary on May 20, 2021 with a tropical vacation and Jordyn took to IG to show love for her man and the milestone. “Pinch me, I’m dreaming… a photo dump series. Expect lots of these this week,” she shared with a collection of photos of the stunning scenery, as well as a room adorned with a “Happy Anniversary” banner. Karl-Anthony commented, “Love you” on the post. So sweet!