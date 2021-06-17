Angelina Jolie Reportedly Introduced Sons Pax & Knox To Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie’s two boys — Pax and Knox — have met her former British beau, according to a new report.

Angelina Jolie has reportedly introduced her sons Pax and Knox to her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller. The filmmaker and humanitarian, 46, reconnected with her ex, 48, on a recent trip to New York City with her children, turning heads after she was spotted arriving at Jonny’s apartment in Brooklyn on June 11. Angelina has been in the city for the past several days following her June 4 with all six of her children, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

After her initial visit, Angelina was spotted at Jonny’s apartment once again on June 15, this time with her son Pax, 17, in tow. According to new reports from The Sun published on June 17, the British actor has not just met Pax, but also Angelina’s youngest son, Knox, 12. “On her first evening with Jonny, Angelina only took Knox along, and they got on like a house on fire,” a source told the outlet. “Knox is a sweet kid and I imagine she decided he was the easiest one to begin introductions with.”

According to the source, Pax, too, was keen on meeting Jonny. “She went back the next afternoon with Pax, who was curious to meet this guy she’s always spoken so fondly about,’ the source said. “They only hung out for a short while at Jonny’s apartment, but they seemed to get along well.” The source also maintained that Angelina is thrilled about the possibility of Jonny becoming a confidant for Pax, who has expressed interest in moving to the city.

“Angie is very happy because Pax keeps making noise about moving to New York someday soon, maybe even for school,’ the source added. “She’s glad he’ll have someone she trusts around for him to go to for advice or just to see a friendly face.”

Angelina also shares four other children, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 12, Maddox, 19, and Zahara, 16, with Brad. The high-profile exes, who divorced in 2019 after over a decade together, are currently in the middle of a custody battle for the children. Angelina and Jonny, on the other hand, were married between 1996 and 1999. The two parted on good terms. “There are no regrets and no bitterness,” Miller once said in an interview, per Heavy. “Marriage was something that didn’t work out, and I had to make the decision sooner or later.” Angelina, for her part, has also referred to Jonny as “still a great friend” in past interviews, per InStyle.