Angelina Jolie Introduces Ex Jonny Lee Miller To Son Pax, 17, Amid Custody Battle With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie was spotted visiting her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s New York apartment building for the second time in less than a week and she brought along her 17-year-old son Pax.

Angelina Jolie, 46, and her son Pax, 17, were spotted arriving to her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller‘s apartment building in Brooklyn, New York on the afternoon of June 15 and didn’t pay much attention to cameras documenting the visit. The actress and the teen, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 57, reportedly spent an hour at the residence before they were photographed exiting the doors upon leaving. She wore a long black dress and slip-on tan small-heeled shoes during the outing while he wore a pink T-shirt under a pink plaid button-down, black jeans, and black sneakers. Check out the pics of their visit HERE!

The duo also wrote face masks on their Big Apple journey. Angelina’s was light gray and Pax’s was white with blue and brown graphics on it. The Girl Interrupted star also carried a light-colored hoodie over her arm and a purse over one shoulder.

Angelina’s latest visit to Jonny’s apartment comes four days after she was first seen visiting the location. During her June 11th visit, she wore a tan trench coat and was carrying an expensive bottle of Peter Michael Wine. She reportedly spent three hours there before being photographed leaving through the doors.

Angelina’s visits with Jonny have many people wondering if the two are rekindling an old flame. Ever since her split from Brad in 2016, she hasn’t been seriously romantically linked to anyone but that may change if things between the former couple are going well. Their marriage, which happened in Mar. 1996, was the first for both and lasted until they split the following year and ultimately finalized their divorce in 1999.

Since then, Angelina was married to Billy Bob Thornton and Brad. She and the latter have been going through a headline-making custody battle for five of their six children (their oldest son Maddox is 19 and not subject to custody decisions), including Pax as well as Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 12, over the past five years. He was awarded joint custody on May 26 but before that, Angelina claimed in a filing that the trial was “unfair” due to the judge on the case, Judge Ouderkirk, preventing the teenagers from testifying in court. She also reportedly brought up her previous claims that suggest Brad has a “history of domestic violence” in the filing.

She alleged that Judge Ouderkirk “has failed to adequately consider” a California courts code that says it’s “detrimental to the best interest of the child if custody is awarded to a person with a history of domestic violence.”

The ruling to give joint custody to Brad was based on testimony from people who have spent time with the children, including therapists and child services professionals.