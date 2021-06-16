Ariana Grande Celebrates The End Of Lockdown With ‘Hairspray’ Parody After Secret Wedding

Ariana Grande joined James Corden for an incredible ‘Hairspray’ parody to celebrate the end of mass lockdowns. Ariana had that newlywed glow in a gorgeous yellow dress.

Leave it to Ariana Grande and James Corden to come up with yet another epic musical number. In honor of COVID-19 statistics improving because of vaccinations efforts, James enlisted Ariana and Hairspray star Marissa Jaret Winokur for a Hairspray parody titled “No Lockdowns Anymore.” The musical number is a parody of the hit Hairspray song “Good Morning Baltimore.”

James begins the musical number by singing about the vaccine. He brings up brunch, turning off Zoom, and the one and only Anthony Fauci. Ariana soon joins him in a bright yellow dress with matching tights and tall heels.

She sings about not being scared to cut her hair anymore and crosses paths with Marissa, the original star of the Broadway production of Hairspray. “Making plans is like sex to me,” Ariana sings as she and James get excited about embracing “all that life has in store” after a year of being cooped up due to lockdowns.

Ahead of the musical number airing during the June 15 edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Ariana posted a sneak peek of her bright and stylish look on Instagram. “There may even be a very special, heart attack provoking cameo made by a Tony Award winning, friend of mine !” the captioned her photo. Ariana notably played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 Hairspray Live! TV special.

This isn’t the first time Ariana and James have teamed up for an amazing musical number. They famously celebrated the love story of Titanic’s Jack and Rose with a live performance of 13 songs from 9 different sets all done in one take. The musical production aired in 2018 and has over 19 million views on YouTube and counting.

The Hairspray parody for The Late Late Show is one of the first public appearances Ariana’s made since her secret wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez in May 2021. She performed just two weeks after her wedding was revealed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with The Weeknd.