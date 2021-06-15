‘KUWTK’: Khloe Reveals Why It ‘Frustrated’ Her That Kourtney Hid Younes Bendjima Romance

A new sneak peek for the ‘KUWTK’ reunion shows Khloe Kardashian calling out Kourtney Kardashian for not filming anything about her relationship with Younes Bendjima for the show.

On the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, Khloe Kardashian will address the tension between herself/Kim Kardashian and their sister, Kourtney Kardashian, during the show’s 17th and 18th seasons. Khloe and Kim were pissed at Kourtney for being so private about her personal life during her relationship with Younes Bendjima, as well as after their breakup. In a preview for the reunion, Khloe explains why it was so frustrating that Kourtney wouldn’t open up.

“I think Kourtney learned from how much the public was in her relationship with Scott [Disick] and it made her not want to share future dating/relationships,” Khloe says. “But we weren’t even allowed to talk about it. We’re not saying to put him on, but Kourtney wouldn’t even let us mention [his name], even though there were paparazzi photos [of them]. So we were frustrated that we couldn’t even talk about what Kourtney was doing.”

However, she also makes it clear that she only gets upset at her family members for not filming specific things when they actually have something to share and are simply choosing to hide it. “Kim and I have had this conversation really openly,” she reveals. “We feel like we give so much and maybe others aren’t holding up their end of the deal, too. If other people are going through things and choosing not to share, that’s when it’s unfair. But, really, if there’s nothing going on in someone else’s life, what are they supposed to share?”

Kim and Khloe’s feelings about Kourtney’s privacy led to a massive fight between Kim and Kourtney during season 18 of KUWTK. Things got physical between the sisters, and the tension escalated throughout several episodes. In March 2020, Kourtney opened up about the situation, and explained that putting so much out there when she was with Scott “took a toll” on their relationship, and she didn’t want that to happen in her future romances.

Part 1 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion will air on Thursday, June 17 at 8:00 p.m. on E! It will be followed by a second part on June 20.