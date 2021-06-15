A-Rod Reveals His Arm Muscles In Tight Shirt As He Leaves Katie Holmes Apartment Building

Alex Rodriguez looked relaxed and in shape as he wore a tight T-shirt that put his biceps on display while walking out of Katie Holmes’ apartment building in New York City.

Alex Rodriguez, 45, flashed a smile while showing off his arm muscles during his latest outing. The former New York Yankees player was recently photographed leaving Katie Holmes‘ apartment building in New York City before going to play some golf and appeared as comfortable as could be. He wore a tan polo-style shirt and tan pants during the outing as well as brown boots.

He also paired sunglasses to the look and was holding another pair of sunglasses in his hand as he waved to photographers. He accessorized with a watch and didn’t seem bothered by cameras at all.

This isn’t the first time Alex has been spotted leaving Katie’s apartment. The athlete made headlines on June 14 when he was photographed leaving the same building in a white T-shirt and tan pants. It’s not clear why he’s been visiting the building or whether or not it has to do with the actress but it has gained attention since he’s single again.

In addition to getting attention for visiting the apartment, Alex has been getting attention for his other activities, like recently taking part in an intense workout with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The former lovebirds share children, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, together and although they had a rocky relationship after their split in 2008, they appear to be on good terms now. He even called her a “world class mommy” when they reunited on June 12.

Alex’s outings and workout sessions come a couple of months after he split from his fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 51. They made a joint announcement that explained they feel they’re better off as friends in Apr. and since then, Jennifer has seemingly moved on with her ex-fiance Ben Affleck, 48. The two have been spotted together on numerous outings and were even seen kissing during a dinner date this week.