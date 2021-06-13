Christina Aguilera Channels Catwoman In Sexy Latex Jumpsuit For Las Vegas Performance

Christina Aguilera turned heads in an eye-catching black latex jumpsuit and matching headscarf as she put on a show-stopping performance in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Christina Aguilera, 40, got back on stage to sing her heart out on the night of June 10 and she looked incredible! The singer wore a black latex jumpsuit that included a section around her neck and a belted section around her waist as well as a matching headscarf for the grand opening of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. She also let her long blonde locks down and rocked nails painted black, blue eyeshadow, and dark blush-colored lipstick.

Her set reportedly included some of her biggest hits, including “Fighter” and “Dirrty”, and from the reaction of fans, she made a lasting impression with her vocals and dance moves. “Christina rocked her set in Las Vegas! So much fun!” one fan wrote on Twitter. Christina also took to social media to share pics and video clips of the eventful night along with her own message of gratitude.

“Thanks for getting rowdy with me last night, Vegas 🖤It’s so crazy to think the last show I did in front of a live audience was in Vegas over a year ago in March 2020, right before I got back to LA and everything shut down,” she wrote alongside gorgeous photos of the performance on Instagram. “Last night was an incredible full circle moment — reuniting with my fam on stage and being able to get back to what I love & was born to do…now recharged, reinspired and focused.”

“It was wonderful to see everyone’s beautiful faces in the crowd, feeling the love and joy that can only be communicated through live music & connection through song!” she continued. “It’s a special feeling and I can’t wait to share more music and fun in the future!! Back at it!!✨💫.”

Before she wowed on stage as the headliner of the four-day Vegas event, Christina shared photos of herself posing in an elevator while getting ready for the show. She wore a gray long-sleeved fitted top and blue sweatpants as well as gray and black sneakers. “it’s about time for my arrival. see you tonight, vegas @virginhotelslv,” she wrote in the caption.