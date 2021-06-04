Zayn Malik Gets Into Heated Confrontation Without His Shirt On Outside NYC Bar — Video

An unidentified person allegedly ‘tried to pick a fight’ with Zayn Malik outside a Manhattan bar early in the morning, leading to a blowout verbal confrontation caught on camera. Gigi Hadid was not at the scene.

Zayn Malik was reportedly smoking a cigarette outside a bar called Amsterdam Billiards Club in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood when all hell broke loose. A “group of guys” exited the next door bar, called Little Sister Lounge, and an “altercation ensued” early in the morning, sources told TMZ on June 4. You can watch this confrontation go down in the video below; Zayn, who was shirtless at this point, and an unidentified person could be seen yelling at one another.

However, it was the unidentified person antagonizing Zayn who allegedly “tried to pick a fight,” sources told TMZ. That person allegedly “lunged” at Zayn and called him a homophobic slur, TMZ claimed. Whatever the fight was about, you can see Zayn was clearly peeved. His girlfriend Gigi Hadid, whom he just welcomed his first child with in Sept. 2020, was also reportedly not with the One Direction alum amid this confrontation.

“Who the f—k said anything to you?,” someone could be heard yelling during the confrontation, which appeared very tense. A group of people can even be seen trying to keep Zayn and the unidentified person apart. At one point, someone angrily asks the person filming, “Why are you filming?”

Despite the reported altercation, it only came “very close to a physical confrontation” and “no punches” were actually thrown, sources also told TMZ. So, the police were not called to the scene. And if you’re wondering why Zayn was shirtless, he was apparently wearing a shirt inside the billiards joint, per TMZ — it’s just not clear when it got removed. HollywoodLife has reached out to Zayn’s rep for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Zayn Malik with his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid. [Instagram/@gigihadid]

Aside from this confrontation, Zayn has generally been the image of bliss as he adapts to his new role as a father. The “PILLOWTALK” singer was pictured on a cute outing with Gigi and their daughter, Khai, as the family of three visited an aquarium on Coney Island in April. Later that same month, Zayn celebrated Gigi’s 26th birthday by making a food run to a grilled cheese truck in NYC.