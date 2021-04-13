Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Take Their Daughter Khai To The Aquarium For Sweet Family Fun

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik enjoyed some time with their baby girl Khai in Coney Island while dressed in stylish outfits and face masks.

Gigi Hadid, 25, and Zayn Malik, 28, looked like they were adapting to parenthood well during their latest outing! The model and singer spent the day at an aquarium in Coney Island, New York with their daughter Khai, who was born in Sept., and were dressed to impress. Gigi’s outfit included a long light gray blazer-style coat along with a black top and light gray pants while Zayn opted for a multi-colored plaid jacket over a black hoodie and black pants.

The doting mom and dad also rocked matching black face masks while Gigi had her reddish hair in a bun and wore gray-framed sunglasses. She also wore black flat shoes with colorful designs and Zayn wore black sneakers.

The “Pillow Talk” crooner was pushing little Khai’s stroller during the outing and didn’t pay attention to cameras nearby. Both he and Gigi made sure to keep the tot out of the outside public’s eye as they enjoyed their time together as a family of three, which isn’t too surprising since they haven’t shown her face on social media since her birth.

Before their latest aquarium visit, Gigi and Zayn got attention when they took Khai on a walk in the Big Apple last month. The former One Direction member showed off blue tipped hair during the stroll and showed off a little cute flirtation with his lady love as they headed to lunch at The Smile. They also walked past various boutiques, clothing shops, and bars after crossing Bond Street.

Before the walk, in mid Mar., Zayn opened up about what it’s like to be a dad for the first time and admitted his baby girl is an “amazing” baby. “Honestly, it’s amazing,” he said in the radio interview. “A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby.”

“It’s been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it,” he continued. “She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”