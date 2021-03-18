Zayn Malik Admits Fatherhood Has Been An Unexpectedly ‘Easy’ Adjustment: Khai Is An ‘Amazing Baby’

In a rare interview, Zayn Malik discussed fatherhood and raising ‘amazing’ baby Khai with ‘wicked mom’ Gigi Hadid!

Easing into parenthood! Zayn Malik was surprisingly candid in a new radio interview on March 17, where he opened up about being a first-time father! The “Vibez” singer and girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child together, daughter Khai, last September.

“Honestly, it’s amazing,” Zayn, 28, gushed about being a new dad. “A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby,” the singer admitted, explaining, “It’s been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”

When asked to describe what Gigi, 25, is like as a mom, Zayn had nothing but praise for his lady love. “She’s good. She’s a wicked mom,” he gushed, noting, “Obviously, she’s really a big help with everything, and she’s doing well.” On March 5, the now red-haired supermodel returned to the runway for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week autumn/winter 2021 show — which marked her first time on the catwalk since she gave birth to Khai.

Zayn went on to admit that he didn’t “expect to be quite so into” fatherhood. He noted that before becoming a parent, he was “was always into myself,” and was more career-focused. “I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me,” the former One Direction member admitted. However, things changed for Zayn when Khai came along.

“The fact that [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her,” he explained, adding, “It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that’s the most surprising thing.”

It’s only right to assume that the “Better” singer would serenade his bundle of joy, right? — You guessed right. Though, he’s not singing anything that would be on your playlist. “It’s mainly melodies, and sometimes she kind of makes sounds back to me, which is amazing,” Zayn said. “I just like singing to her.”

The proud dad also explained that the couple has yet to decide where they want to settle down and raise their daughter. “I haven’t really thought about settling down per se yet,” Zayn, who’s been raising Khai in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid lives, said. Gigi recently opened up about her 14-hour labor and natural home birth.

“We’re both quite young, even though we’ve had a kid and stuff,” Zayn continued, explaining, “We’re still thinking about work and things we want to do career-wise, but maybe then in the far future, yeah, when we eventually pick a place to settle down, it will probably be something kind of similar to this, for sure, where it’s a relaxed environment and we can just chill out.”

Gigi and Zayn, who’ve chosen not to share their daughter’s face yet, revealed they were expecting last April amid speculation that he model was pregnant. Gigi confirmed her first pregnancy during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she admitted that the couple wished that they were the first ones to share the news.